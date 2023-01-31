Hair straightening chemicals are in demand in the U.S., especially among Black women — this demographic makes up the majority of consumers. While the popularity of hair relaxers has declined recently, the market size is still expected to reach $854 million by 2028. These relaxers are typically sold in cream and solid forms, and the chemicals they contain are effective because they break disulfide bonds to change hair texture. These products are marketed as all-natural and safe to use and can be found on grocery store shelves. But recent research is giving women a reason to take a break from hair straightening chemicals. A study from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found a concerning link between hair straightening products and uterine cancer.

4 DAYS AGO