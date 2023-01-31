ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

tourcounsel.com

Mesa Mall | Shopping mall in Grand Junction, Colorado

Mesa Mall is a shopping mall in Grand Junction, Colorado, United States. Managed by Washington Prime Group, the mall's anchor stores are Cabela's, Dillard's, JCPenney, HomeGoods, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Target. General Growth Properties built Mesa Mall in 1980. The original anchor stores were JCPenney, Sears, and Target. Address: 2424...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Random Classic Photos Of Grand Junction Colorado Having Fun

Here comes another round of cool surprises. Enjoy 22 Robert Grant photos, selected completely at random, showcasing Grand Junction and Western Colorado folks simply having fun. This gallery includes everything from balloon rallies, boating, horseback riding, bicycle racing, or families spending time together. What Do I Mean by 'Random'?. My...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
kubcgold.com

Funniest Pair of Neighboring Businesses in Montrose Colorado

A couple of years ago Dunkin' Donuts came to town, and one of my co-workers could have camped out to be the first one to go inside. The interesting thing was they built a Comfort Dental next door. There are benefits to a donut place next to a dental office.
MONTROSE, CO
KJCT8

New phone scam targeting grandparents hits Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department is warning of a new scam cropping up in our area. Here’s how it works. The scammer calls people who may have grandchildren, and tells them that they’ve been involved in an accident. Police say that they then tell their prospective victims that they need money sent via Federal Express or the cryptocurrency Bitcoin in order for the kids to be released.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Snow will end tonight, then the sun returns on Tuesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A storm system moving through Colorado brought abundant clouds and only a little snow. We’ve told you since last Wednesday that the drying downslope wind off of the Continental Divide may significantly limit or even choke our chance for snow. For much of the day, that drying downslope wind won out.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Roice-Hurst Humane Society pet of the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Rocco!. Rocco is 7-years-old and full of life. When he arrived at the humane society, he was severely underweight and had cuts all over his face. But, that has not brought his spirits down. While at the shelter he loves to ‘sing’ and interact with the other animals.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

District 51 starting two hours late

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As reported on Daybreak, District 51 is starting on a two-hour delay this morning due to slick road conditions. This will allow time for staff and students to travel safely to school and work. Before school programs are closed this morning but after school care will be open. Half-day morning preschool classes are canceled. Students who are bussed should arrive to their stop 2 hours later than their regular pick-up time.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Neighborhood pushes back on proposed project housing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A neighborhood is up in arms over a proposed apartment building slated to be built in their part of town. The City of Grand Junction is considering annexing a 17 acre parcel of land at the request of an Arizona-based developer, but homeowners say they don’t want to see an apartment complex built near their neighborhood.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

District 51 is asking for your help

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - District 51 wants your help deciding how to cope with declining enrollment. District 51 lost about thirteen hundred students since the 2018-2019 school year. Administrators say there are several reasons behind this major loss. Events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, birth rates, and an increase...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Arrest made following Jan. 24 officer-involved shooting; deputy identified

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) Grand Junction Police released new information surrounding an officer-involved shooting in Grand Junction, on January 24. GJPD identified the suspect in the case as 24-year-old Emilio Cordova. He was booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility on the following charges. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy who discharged his […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

