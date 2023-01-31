Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tour The Most Expensive House For Sale Right Now in Grand Junction Colorado
Are you in the market for a new home? A magnificent house in Grand Junction, Colorado featuring close to 10,000 square feet is on the market now. At a list price of $3,000,000, it's the most expensive house on the market in Grand Junction. This house packs an awesome five...
25 Things Today’s Generation of Coloradans are Missing Out On
Grand Junction sure has seen its fair share of fun places over the years. It's like a revolving wheel of fun ideas as you look back at things to do on the Western Slope over the years. Previous generations who lived in Grand Junction got to enjoy all kinds of...
Colorado spot known for vineyards among America's 'most beautiful small towns'
While many tourists visiting Colorado seem to head straight for the Central Mountain region, the far west stretches of the state shouldn't be overlooked. This area is home to a wide range of activities and attractions, including some great resorts, plenty of scenic views, and a vibrant and growing food and drink culture.
tourcounsel.com
Mesa Mall | Shopping mall in Grand Junction, Colorado
Mesa Mall is a shopping mall in Grand Junction, Colorado, United States. Managed by Washington Prime Group, the mall's anchor stores are Cabela's, Dillard's, JCPenney, HomeGoods, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Target. General Growth Properties built Mesa Mall in 1980. The original anchor stores were JCPenney, Sears, and Target. Address: 2424...
Grand Junction’s Newest Restaurant Is Open & It’s Very ‘Colorado’
After much anticipation, a new Grand Junction, Colorado restaurant has opened its doors to the public. With locations in Arizona and Colorado, this popular restaurant already had a strong following. After a long wait, the newest location is up and running. The Lone Spur Cafe Opens In Grand Junction Colorado.
Random Classic Photos Of Grand Junction Colorado Having Fun
Here comes another round of cool surprises. Enjoy 22 Robert Grant photos, selected completely at random, showcasing Grand Junction and Western Colorado folks simply having fun. This gallery includes everything from balloon rallies, boating, horseback riding, bicycle racing, or families spending time together. What Do I Mean by 'Random'?. My...
Must See Grand Junction Colorado Events In February
Here is a look at events that are happening during February in Grand Junction. After a relatively restful January, the Grand Valley activities calendar begins to ramp up in February with a variety of concerts and special events. Depending on how busy you want to be, there's something going on every weekend.
Grand Junction Colorado Would Blow $10,000 At These Local Stores
Let's say you're walking down the sidewalk in Grand Junction, Colorado when you suddenly stumble upon $10,000 in cash. You have precisely 30 minutes to spend every penny. I asked on Facebook, "You have 30 minutes to spend $10,000 in one Grand Junction store. Where are you going, and what are you buying? These are your replies.
kubcgold.com
Funniest Pair of Neighboring Businesses in Montrose Colorado
A couple of years ago Dunkin' Donuts came to town, and one of my co-workers could have camped out to be the first one to go inside. The interesting thing was they built a Comfort Dental next door. There are benefits to a donut place next to a dental office.
14 Dangerous Toys From Grand Junction's Past
Do you remember that"you'll shoot your eye out" toy that gave your mother untold grief every time you pulled it out? Scroll through the gallery below for a look at the "dangerous" toys we played with as kids - and survived.
KJCT8
New phone scam targeting grandparents hits Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department is warning of a new scam cropping up in our area. Here’s how it works. The scammer calls people who may have grandchildren, and tells them that they’ve been involved in an accident. Police say that they then tell their prospective victims that they need money sent via Federal Express or the cryptocurrency Bitcoin in order for the kids to be released.
KJCT8
Snow will end tonight, then the sun returns on Tuesday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A storm system moving through Colorado brought abundant clouds and only a little snow. We’ve told you since last Wednesday that the drying downslope wind off of the Continental Divide may significantly limit or even choke our chance for snow. For much of the day, that drying downslope wind won out.
KJCT8
Roice-Hurst Humane Society pet of the week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Rocco!. Rocco is 7-years-old and full of life. When he arrived at the humane society, he was severely underweight and had cuts all over his face. But, that has not brought his spirits down. While at the shelter he loves to ‘sing’ and interact with the other animals.
Where are the Most Annoying Roundabouts in Grand Junction, Colorado?
The more traffic increases in Western Colorado, the more we will see intersections fill up with signal lights and roundabouts to help ease the flow of cars for commuters. Roundabouts are one of many solutions to such issues as Grand Junction continues to grow. Some intersections are good with simple stop signs while major intersections require more control.
KJCT8
District 51 starting two hours late
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As reported on Daybreak, District 51 is starting on a two-hour delay this morning due to slick road conditions. This will allow time for staff and students to travel safely to school and work. Before school programs are closed this morning but after school care will be open. Half-day morning preschool classes are canceled. Students who are bussed should arrive to their stop 2 hours later than their regular pick-up time.
KJCT8
Neighborhood pushes back on proposed project housing
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A neighborhood is up in arms over a proposed apartment building slated to be built in their part of town. The City of Grand Junction is considering annexing a 17 acre parcel of land at the request of an Arizona-based developer, but homeowners say they don’t want to see an apartment complex built near their neighborhood.
KJCT8
District 51 is asking for your help
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - District 51 wants your help deciding how to cope with declining enrollment. District 51 lost about thirteen hundred students since the 2018-2019 school year. Administrators say there are several reasons behind this major loss. Events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, birth rates, and an increase...
Anger Ensues When Colorado Burger Joint Flips Beverage Option
A national burger chain with several locations in Colorado is under scrutiny. A recent decision has given some customers a case of grumpypants. The chain Culver's operates 900 restaurants in 26 states. You'll find 22 Culver's restaurants in Colorado, the newest operating in Grand Junction. The entire chain is making a flip, causing some patrons to flip out.
Arrest made following Jan. 24 officer-involved shooting; deputy identified
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) Grand Junction Police released new information surrounding an officer-involved shooting in Grand Junction, on January 24. GJPD identified the suspect in the case as 24-year-old Emilio Cordova. He was booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility on the following charges. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy who discharged his […]
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
Grand Junction, CO
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0