Deep snow and winter conditions are making it harder than normal for big game animals. Elk are feeding on private lands and animals are getting hit along the highways and county roads. Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be conducting some small-scale big game baiting operations to get those animals away from roads and highways, mainly in Rio Blanco and Moffat counties. CPW is having a public meeting about it at 6 p.m. Monday at the Craig Chamber of Commerce building, 775 Yampa Street.

CRAIG, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO