Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Baseball Hall Of Fame Superstar Tragically DiesOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
NBA Makes Major Announcement After BrawlOnlyHomersOrlando, FL
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State earns road series split at No. 3 MinnesotaThe LanternMinneapolis, MN
Two Best Buy Locations Merging Into a Single Outlet Store as One Permanently Closes on March 4Joel EisenbergShakopee, MN
Another massive retail store closing in MinnesotaKristen WaltersShakopee, MN
Related
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Rumors: Nets PG Rejected New Contract; 'Vehemently Against' Stipulations
The Brooklyn Nets' attempt to buy themselves some protection in a potential contract extension for Kyrie Irving apparently didn't sit too well with the eight-time All-Star. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said the Nets were recently trying to negotiate an extension with Irving that "had some stipulations in it."
Bleacher Report
1 Trade Deadline Prediction for Every NBA Team
The NBA is a stone's throw away from the 2023 trade deadline, which can mean only one thing: It's time to start putting some of our crystal-ball musings in Sharpie. Or, you know, at least erasable pen. These predictions prioritize accuracy over everything. There is a time and place for...
Bleacher Report
Shams: Suns Expected to Be 'Incredibly Active' at Deadline After Failed Kyrie Pursuit
The Phoenix Suns didn't land Kyrie Irving, but that reportedly won't stop them from being aggressive ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. "The Suns are expected to be incredibly active over the next several days to add to the roster," Shams Charania of The Athletic reported, noting Mat Ishbia is taking over and "expected to be a resourceful, open-minded" new governor.
Bleacher Report
Nets' Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap, Draft Picks After Kyrie Irving Trade
And Kyrie Irving's tenure is over with the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn traded the eight-time All-Star and Markieff Morris to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick to the Nets, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: 'Clippers Made a Strong Offer to' Nets amid Lakers Buzz
The Los Angeles Clippers "made a strong offer" to the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Kyrie Irving, according to Law Murray of The Athletic. Murray also noted head coach Tyronn Lue is "ready to reunite with his former player." The news comes after Irving requested a trade on Friday following failed...
Bleacher Report
Report: Kyrie Irving Traded to Mavericks from Nets for Spencer Dinwiddie, Picks, More
The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly traded guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for a package including Spencer Dinwiddie and multiple draft picks. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the deal:. Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported details of offers Brooklyn received from the Los Angeles Lakers...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Loss to Struggling Pelicans Has Fans Furious as LeBron James Chases Record
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night 131-126 at Smoothie King Center in the final game of their Eastern Conference road trip to drop to 25-29 on the season. It was a tough break for the Purple and Gold, which entered halftime with a...
Bleacher Report
Nets Rumors: Raptors, BK Have Discussed 'Subsequent' Trade After Kyrie Irving Deal
The Brooklyn Nets may not be done dealing even after trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. "In their conversations on Kyrie Irving, members of the organization also touched base with Toronto about a subsequent deal," Ian Begley of SNY reported. His comments came after Shams Charania of The Athletic...
Bleacher Report
Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Hornets Remain 'Possible' Partner for Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers could make a deal with the Charlotte Hornets that would involve point guard Russell Westbrook, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. "Rob Pelinka's front office has continued dialogue with rival teams about trading Russell Westbrook, most notably conversations with the [Utah] Jazz as reported by Bleacher Report," Fischer wrote. "Charlotte, with guard Terry Rozier, remains another possible trade partner for Westbrook, sources said."
Bleacher Report
Dwight Howard to Headline Taiwan League's 1st-Ever All-Star Game and 3-Point Contest
Former NBA center Dwight Howard is not only an All-Star in the T1 League in Taiwan, but he will take part in the league's three-point contest, via BasketNews. Howard signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in November and has thrived with averages of 23.4 points and 13.0 rebounds. The T1 League, which was founded in 2021, will hold its first All-Star Game this year, and Howard received the most fan votes to captain Team Infinity against Team Beyond.
Bleacher Report
Mo Bamba, Austin Rivers Trade Punches, 5 Ejected for Fight During Magic vs. Wolves
Orlando Magic big man Mo Bamba and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers were among five players to be ejected in the third quarter of Friday's game at Target Center following an on-court altercation. Timberwolves players Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels and Orlando's Jalen Suggs were also ejected for their involvement...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: 'Pessimism' Kyrie Irving Trade Happens by NBA Deadline Due to Contract
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly unlikely to acquire Kyrie Irving before Thursday's NBA trade deadline. Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported there is "pessimism" Irving winds up in Los Angeles because the organization is hesitant to sign him to a long-term max contract extension. Irving pushed for...
Bleacher Report
NBA Insider: How Kyrie Irving Trade Request Impacts Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons Future
If the Brooklyn Nets do trade Kyrie Irving, it could signal the start of a full rebuild for the organization and lead to questions around the futures of Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. ESPN's Nick Friedell broke down the situation Saturday on SportsCenter:. "That's the biggest problem for Brooklyn right...
Bleacher Report
Woj: Nets Will Be 'Aggressive' With Draft Picks Ahead of 2023 NBA Trade Deadline
The Brooklyn Nets reportedly aren't shifting into sell mode even after trading Kyrie Irving. "And now, for Brooklyn, they want to get back to work," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday (around 55 seconds in video below). "They've got the three draft picks they got in this trade. They have a future Philadelphia first-round pick. And they'll be aggressive with those picks to go out between now and Thursday's trade deadline to try to get more help around Kevin Durant."
Bleacher Report
B/R Staff Roundtable: Top Landing Spots for NBA's Trade Deadline Targets
O.G. Anunoby - Knicks. With what seems like half the NBA after Anunoby, the 25-year-old defensive whiz who's averaging nearly 17 points per game this season, the team that ultimately wins is going to have to possess a lot of trade ammunition. The Knicks certainly check this box and have...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: GMs Believe Kyrie Irving Has 'Little' Trade Value After Nets Request
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has reportedly requested a move, but the eight-time All-Star apparently has "little value" as Thursday's NBA trade deadline nears. Andscape senior NBA writer Marc Spears relayed that news on the latest edition of ESPN's NBA Today:. "I've been speaking to six different general managers...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors to Wait Until 'Final Hours' to Decide on Buying, Selling
The Toronto Raptors are waiting until the final hours before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline to decide if they will be buyers or sellers. That's per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, who reported that news amid discussion on what may happen with superstar Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant after his teammate, Kyrie Irving, requested a trade Friday.
Bleacher Report
Michael Beasley Would Rejoin LeBron, Lakers: Ain't Gonna Let My Pride Get in the Way
Michael Beasley hasn't played in an NBA game since the Los Angeles Lakers jettisoned him in February 2019, but he's still very much amenable to a return. "Yeah, 100 percent. If they called, I ain't gonna let my pride get in the way...100 percent," Beasley told TMZ Sports. The 6'9",...
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Lakers Not Looking to Move Austin Reaves, Max Christie
If the Los Angeles Lakers pursue Kyrie Irving, they reportedly aren't going to go over the top in their efforts to acquire the eight-time All-Star. Per The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the Lakers aren't interested in including Austin Reaves or Max Christie, whom Buha describes as "promising young role players," in a potential offer to the Brooklyn Nets for Irving.
Bleacher Report
Knicks Trade Rumors: Fournier, Toppin for Beasley, Vanderbilt Discussed with Jazz
The New York Knicks have held "exploratory conversations" to acquire Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt from the Utah Jazz, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The potential deal would reportedly send Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier and draft compensation to Utah. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports also reported the two sides...
Comments / 0