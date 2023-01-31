ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving Rumors: Nets PG Rejected New Contract; 'Vehemently Against' Stipulations

The Brooklyn Nets' attempt to buy themselves some protection in a potential contract extension for Kyrie Irving apparently didn't sit too well with the eight-time All-Star. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said the Nets were recently trying to negotiate an extension with Irving that "had some stipulations in it."
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

1 Trade Deadline Prediction for Every NBA Team

The NBA is a stone's throw away from the 2023 trade deadline, which can mean only one thing: It's time to start putting some of our crystal-ball musings in Sharpie. Or, you know, at least erasable pen. These predictions prioritize accuracy over everything. There is a time and place for...
Bleacher Report

Shams: Suns Expected to Be 'Incredibly Active' at Deadline After Failed Kyrie Pursuit

The Phoenix Suns didn't land Kyrie Irving, but that reportedly won't stop them from being aggressive ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. "The Suns are expected to be incredibly active over the next several days to add to the roster," Shams Charania of The Athletic reported, noting Mat Ishbia is taking over and "expected to be a resourceful, open-minded" new governor.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Nets' Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap, Draft Picks After Kyrie Irving Trade

And Kyrie Irving's tenure is over with the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn traded the eight-time All-Star and Markieff Morris to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick to the Nets, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Bleacher Report

Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Hornets Remain 'Possible' Partner for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers could make a deal with the Charlotte Hornets that would involve point guard Russell Westbrook, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. "Rob Pelinka's front office has continued dialogue with rival teams about trading Russell Westbrook, most notably conversations with the [Utah] Jazz as reported by Bleacher Report," Fischer wrote. "Charlotte, with guard Terry Rozier, remains another possible trade partner for Westbrook, sources said."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Dwight Howard to Headline Taiwan League's 1st-Ever All-Star Game and 3-Point Contest

Former NBA center Dwight Howard is not only an All-Star in the T1 League in Taiwan, but he will take part in the league's three-point contest, via BasketNews. Howard signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in November and has thrived with averages of 23.4 points and 13.0 rebounds. The T1 League, which was founded in 2021, will hold its first All-Star Game this year, and Howard received the most fan votes to captain Team Infinity against Team Beyond.
Bleacher Report

Mo Bamba, Austin Rivers Trade Punches, 5 Ejected for Fight During Magic vs. Wolves

Orlando Magic big man Mo Bamba and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers were among five players to be ejected in the third quarter of Friday's game at Target Center following an on-court altercation. Timberwolves players Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels and Orlando's Jalen Suggs were also ejected for their involvement...
ORLANDO, FL
Bleacher Report

Woj: Nets Will Be 'Aggressive' With Draft Picks Ahead of 2023 NBA Trade Deadline

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly aren't shifting into sell mode even after trading Kyrie Irving. "And now, for Brooklyn, they want to get back to work," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday (around 55 seconds in video below). "They've got the three draft picks they got in this trade. They have a future Philadelphia first-round pick. And they'll be aggressive with those picks to go out between now and Thursday's trade deadline to try to get more help around Kevin Durant."
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: GMs Believe Kyrie Irving Has 'Little' Trade Value After Nets Request

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has reportedly requested a move, but the eight-time All-Star apparently has "little value" as Thursday's NBA trade deadline nears. Andscape senior NBA writer Marc Spears relayed that news on the latest edition of ESPN's NBA Today:. "I've been speaking to six different general managers...
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors to Wait Until 'Final Hours' to Decide on Buying, Selling

The Toronto Raptors are waiting until the final hours before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline to decide if they will be buyers or sellers. That's per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, who reported that news amid discussion on what may happen with superstar Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant after his teammate, Kyrie Irving, requested a trade Friday.
Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Lakers Not Looking to Move Austin Reaves, Max Christie

If the Los Angeles Lakers pursue Kyrie Irving, they reportedly aren't going to go over the top in their efforts to acquire the eight-time All-Star. Per The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the Lakers aren't interested in including Austin Reaves or Max Christie, whom Buha describes as "promising young role players," in a potential offer to the Brooklyn Nets for Irving.
LOS ANGELES, CA

