Nikki Secondino: Arraignment for horrific, deadly attack on father and sister reveals new detailsLavinia ThompsonNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
NBA Superstar Refusing To PlayOnlyHomers
Unvaccinated Migrant Kids Allowed Entry into NYC SchoolsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
Which Restaurants Do Celebrities Frequent The Most In New York?Florence CarmelaNew York City, NY
N.J. university appoints first African American president
Centenary University has appointed its first African American president in the institution’s 156 year history. Dale G. Caldwell will start his tenure as the university’s 15th president on July 1, 2023, the university in Hackettstown announced Sunday. “This was an extremely competitive process that began with more than...
Hoboken hires three, including News 12 anchor, for new roles
Hoboken established three new roles on its government payroll this year — two social workers to focus on the city’s homeless population and a press officer assigned to public safety related matters — and Friday the city announced who will fill those positions. Marci Rubin, who was...
Jersey City seventh-grader named champion of 2023 Hudson County Spelling Bee
A seventh-grade student at Middle School 4 in Jersey City bested a crowded field of top young spellers Saturday to be named champion of the 2023 Hudson County Spelling Bee. Kavya Jakasania, 13, correctly spelled “internecine” (meaning “marked by great slaughter; deadly”) in the 12th round to win the 64th annual bee, which returned to the live stage for the first time since the pandemic began.
Maple sugaring project taps into local schools to promote N.J.’s syrup industry
Debby Sommers taught at a middle school for 31 years and now she’s a key player in a project touting the wonders of maple sugaring in South Jersey. It has been a remarkable but natural evolution for Sommers, a retired Galloway Township Middle School science teacher and a recent addition to the Stockton Maple Project at Stockton University.
Bail Reform: New York’s mistakes must not jeopardize New Jersey’s success | Opinion
After years of steady declines in violent and other criminal activity in New Jersey, the COVID-19 pandemic has coincided with increases in crime both here in New Jersey and around the country. While New Jersey still has much lower rates of violent crime than the nation (and far lower than that in New York City), we are all rightfully concerned. Unfortunately, however, certain political leaders in both parties have taken aim at something called “bail reform” as the purported cause of this trend.
Amidst NIMBYism, delays and more, don’t expect cannabis sales in Hoboken anytime soon
Looking from the outside into Hoboken, one could arguably see the city, with its bustling commercial areas, transportation hubs and more, as an ideal place to open a legal marijuana dispensary — medical or recreational. But because of several factors such as delays, construction and a full-throated, not-in-my-backyard movement...
At 150, Teresian organization at SPU looks to the future | Faith Matters
Ann McGovern was one of only 12 women attending night school at then-St. Peter’s College, graduating in 1961. Back then, she’d never even heard of the Teresians. Only when her friend Jacqueline Connors said to her, “Why not join?” did she sign up. Today, she is...
Hoopfest raises $100k for scholarships; Bayonne St. Patrick’s Parade grand marshal | Journal Entries
High School Hoopfest raises $100K for inner-city scholarship fund. The Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children’s (SFIC) 19th Annual High School Hoopfest raised over $100,000 to fund partial tuition assistance scholarships for underprivileged students attending Archdiocese of Newark schools. This year’s Hoopfest was held in the Roselle Catholic High School...
N.J.’s best new burger, served by a fine-dining chef, is challenging local legends
Matt Borgerson thought COVID-19 had smashed his culinary dreams. Then he started smashing burgers. The Westwood native was already the executive chef at Caffe Anello, a popular Italian restaurant in his hometown, by the age of 24. When the pandemic hit in 2020, he thought (like much of the world) it would quickly pass and he would soon be back to serving up pasta.
Black History Month: Weequahic HS celebrates in red, Black and green | Opinion
Students laughed and chatted with each other as they filed into the bleachers of the Weequahic High School Ronald Stone Gymnasium in Newark on Friday, Feb. 4, for a morning assembly. DJ Storm helped to wake up the room with upbeat music while staff members handed out small signs with the names of famous Black historical figures - Amiri Baraka, Henrietta Lacks, Jesse Owens, Nat Turner and more.
One dead in fire at Newark apartment building, officials say
A man was killed Saturday night in an apartment fire in Newark, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Charlie Casiano, 57, of Newark, was pronounced dead at Clara Maass Medical Center at 8:01 a.m., officials said. The blaze was reported at 7:40 p.m. at a high-rise apartment...
Police rumors, harassment forced me out of job, caused family turmoil, N.J. cop says
A former sergeant with the East Orange Police Department filed paperwork on Tuesday stating she plans to sue the city, claiming rumors and harassment resulted in the loss of her job and the breakup of her marriage. Alyse W. Brown, of Sparta, states in a notice of claim she “became...
N.J. cops raided home in mistaken ID arrest that led to broken arm, suit says
A Mercer County man and his mother have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit accusing a task force led by Trenton police of mistakenly raiding their home, arresting the son and fracturing his forearm by forcing him to wear tight handcuffs for hours before letting him go. Quasean Goldstein, 34,...
No. 1 St. John Vianney pushed to its limit, beats No. 6 Montclair Immaculate
There comes a time when a team that’s been on the mountaintop of the state for years where it finally looks like they are going to be dethroned by another team. No one in New Jersey has really come close to coach Dawn Karpell and her St. John Vianney squad over the last few years. Outside of a seven-point win over Trenton Catholic back on Feb. 26, 2021, no one else from the Garden State has seemed to push and test St. John Vianney’s mettle.
Indoor track: South, Groups 2 & 3 sectional recap & results for Feb. 5 (PHOTOS)
Haddonfield’s girls team and Manchester Township’s boys squad both earned South, Group 2 sectional titles while Timber Creek girls and Pennauken boys took home South, Group 3 team titles during the sectional championships meet at Bennett Indoor Complex in Toms River. Haddonfield cleaned up shop in the South...
Adults and teens charged in fire that torched 7 NJ Transit buses
NJ Transit police arrested six people in connection with a spectacular bus fire that was seen by rush hour commuters in April 2022 that completely destroyed five buses and badly damaged two others in North Bergen. NJ Transit police Friday announced the arrests, which happened late last year, of two...
He saved lives during 23 years as Jersey City firefighter. Now he could use your help.
What dangerous multi-alarm fires could never do in two decades on the job, a set of a stairs did in a matter of seconds. Bobby “Mac” MacArthur battled blazes in Jersey City for 23 years, retiring relatively unscathed in 2005. Now one of Jersey City’s Bravest could use a few heroes of his own after being severely injured in a fall at home.
Man fatally shot by police in North Jersey, Attorney General’s office says
A man was fatally shot by police Saturday morning during a response to a 911 call at a North Jersey residence, according to a news release from New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin. Fort Lee Police responded to a home on John Street at 8:13 a.m., officials said. The...
Another hit-and-run: Woman seriously injured in Jersey City incident
A woman was seriously injured Friday night in a hit-and-run crash in Jersey City, authorities said, the second in the city in three days and third in less than two weeks. Shortly after 8 p.m., Jersey City police were notified of a pedestrian struck in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Woodlawn Avenue. Responding officers located a victim, later identified as a 48-year-old Union City woman, with an injury to a lower extremity, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Wrestling: Upper weights star for No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep in Hudson County Duals title
As it has in recent years, the strength of the St. Peter’s Prep wrestling lineup primarily resides in the lower weight classes. While less acclaimed than their lighter teammates, the Marauders’ upper-middle and heavier weights used Saturday’s Hudson County Duals as the latest reminder that they are also capable of big things on the mat.
