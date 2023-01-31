After years of steady declines in violent and other criminal activity in New Jersey, the COVID-19 pandemic has coincided with increases in crime both here in New Jersey and around the country. While New Jersey still has much lower rates of violent crime than the nation (and far lower than that in New York City), we are all rightfully concerned. Unfortunately, however, certain political leaders in both parties have taken aim at something called “bail reform” as the purported cause of this trend.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO