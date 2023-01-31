ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

NJ.com

N.J. university appoints first African American president

Centenary University has appointed its first African American president in the institution’s 156 year history. Dale G. Caldwell will start his tenure as the university’s 15th president on July 1, 2023, the university in Hackettstown announced Sunday. “This was an extremely competitive process that began with more than...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Hoboken hires three, including News 12 anchor, for new roles

Hoboken established three new roles on its government payroll this year — two social workers to focus on the city’s homeless population and a press officer assigned to public safety related matters — and Friday the city announced who will fill those positions. Marci Rubin, who was...
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City seventh-grader named champion of 2023 Hudson County Spelling Bee

A seventh-grade student at Middle School 4 in Jersey City bested a crowded field of top young spellers Saturday to be named champion of the 2023 Hudson County Spelling Bee. Kavya Jakasania, 13, correctly spelled “internecine” (meaning “marked by great slaughter; deadly”) in the 12th round to win the 64th annual bee, which returned to the live stage for the first time since the pandemic began.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Bail Reform: New York’s mistakes must not jeopardize New Jersey’s success | Opinion

After years of steady declines in violent and other criminal activity in New Jersey, the COVID-19 pandemic has coincided with increases in crime both here in New Jersey and around the country. While New Jersey still has much lower rates of violent crime than the nation (and far lower than that in New York City), we are all rightfully concerned. Unfortunately, however, certain political leaders in both parties have taken aim at something called “bail reform” as the purported cause of this trend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Hoopfest raises $100k for scholarships; Bayonne St. Patrick’s Parade grand marshal | Journal Entries

High School Hoopfest raises $100K for inner-city scholarship fund. The Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children’s (SFIC) 19th Annual High School Hoopfest raised over $100,000 to fund partial tuition assistance scholarships for underprivileged students attending Archdiocese of Newark schools. This year’s Hoopfest was held in the Roselle Catholic High School...
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Black History Month: Weequahic HS celebrates in red, Black and green | Opinion

Students laughed and chatted with each other as they filed into the bleachers of the Weequahic High School Ronald Stone Gymnasium in Newark on Friday, Feb. 4, for a morning assembly. DJ Storm helped to wake up the room with upbeat music while staff members handed out small signs with the names of famous Black historical figures - Amiri Baraka, Henrietta Lacks, Jesse Owens, Nat Turner and more.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

One dead in fire at Newark apartment building, officials say

A man was killed Saturday night in an apartment fire in Newark, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Charlie Casiano, 57, of Newark, was pronounced dead at Clara Maass Medical Center at 8:01 a.m., officials said. The blaze was reported at 7:40 p.m. at a high-rise apartment...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

No. 1 St. John Vianney pushed to its limit, beats No. 6 Montclair Immaculate

There comes a time when a team that’s been on the mountaintop of the state for years where it finally looks like they are going to be dethroned by another team. No one in New Jersey has really come close to coach Dawn Karpell and her St. John Vianney squad over the last few years. Outside of a seven-point win over Trenton Catholic back on Feb. 26, 2021, no one else from the Garden State has seemed to push and test St. John Vianney’s mettle.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Another hit-and-run: Woman seriously injured in Jersey City incident

A woman was seriously injured Friday night in a hit-and-run crash in Jersey City, authorities said, the second in the city in three days and third in less than two weeks. Shortly after 8 p.m., Jersey City police were notified of a pedestrian struck in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Woodlawn Avenue. Responding officers located a victim, later identified as a 48-year-old Union City woman, with an injury to a lower extremity, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

