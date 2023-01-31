ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shore over Asbury Park - Boys basketball recap

Shore posted big runs in the second and third quarters to blow past Asbury Park 57-40 in West Long Branch. Liam Gajewski scored a team-high 11 points for Shore (13-4), who broke a 10-10 deadlock after the first quarter with a 15-8 run in the second quarter. Leading by seven...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Wrestling: Manville rolls past East Brunswick to stay unbeaten

Manville took a 56-16 home win over East Brunswick, in Manville. The win kept Manville unbeaten on 18-0. Manville swept the four final bouts and picked up bonus points in all four wins, as Tyler Loier (190), Geoffrey Mathis (215), Marin Valverde-Bonilla (285) and Justin Petti (106) recorded falls while Tip Freitag took a 13-4 major over Yisreal Thomas at 175.
MANVILLE, NJ
Montclair tops Newark Collegiate - Girls basketball recap

Behind a 17-point game from Savannah Seawell, Montclair took down Newark Collegiate 53-40 in Montclair. Newark Collegiate (11-6) held a one-point lead at halftime, but Montclair flipped momentum with a 15-5 run in the third quarter to take a nine-point lead. Montclair (14-6) maintained its lead fourth quarter, expanding it to double-digits.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Wrestling: Group and conference rankings for Feb. 3

We’re another week deeper into the wrestling season and the group and conference rankings are still seeing the same change they saw from the start. Our team tournament preview package took the place of the regional notebooks this week, so below the group and conference rankings, you can find our North, Central and South Top 20s.
Scotch Plains-Fanwood blows out South Plainfield - Girls basketball recap

Amanda Baylock posted 20 points to lead Scotch Plains-Fanwood to a dominant 61-33 victory over South Plainfield in Scotch Plains. Alicia Murphy netted 16 points for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (14-7), who went on a 22-5 run in the second quarter en route to a 21-point halftime lead. Scotch Plains-Fanwood opened up the third quarter on a 14-3 run to further solidify its lead.
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
Montclair Kimberley edges a surging Pingry - Boys basketball recap

Marley Stewart led with 24 points while Isaac Wise put in 20 more as Montclair Kimberley won, 63-62, over Pingry in Martinsville. Montclair Kimberley (14-5) opened with a 20-11 run and led 35-24 at the half but Pingry (11-7) recovered with a 26-16 run in the third quarter to make it a game. The final frame was played even.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Ridgefield defeats Passaic Valley - Boys basketball recap

Chris Pallata and Jason Marasciulo netted 15 points for Ridgefield as it escaped with a 62-60 victory against Passaic Valley in Ridgefield. Ridgefield (10-10) sported a 44-34 lead at the end of the third quarter before holding Passaic Valley (8-10) off in the fourth despite being outscored 26-18. Ridgefield sprang out to a 31-25 lead at halftime.
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
Glassboro over Florence - Boys basketball recap

Charles Graves posted 22 points to lead Glassboro to a 58-46 victory over Florence in Florence. Michael Dougherty scored 16 points for Glassboro (8-9), who jumped out to a 12-4 lead in the first quarter. By the end of the third quarter, Glassboro expanded its lead to 14 points. Darius...
GLASSBORO, NJ
Girls basketball: Spencer leads Trenton past Princeton (PHOTOS)

Saniya Spencer finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals as Trenton got past Princeton 36-28 in Trenton. SondJane Daudin tallied eight points and eight rebounds while Jamirah Glanton produced six points and five steals for Trenton (10-10). Zoriana DeLacruz had six points and eight rebounds and Xy’Airra Ferguson had four steals. Chazaiya Blackshear grabbed five rebounds.
TRENTON, NJ
