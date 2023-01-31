Read full article on original website
No. 15 Middletown North shuts down Wall - Boys ice hockey recap
Andrew Gross knocked in the game-winner while Luke Chrzan earned the shutout with 31 saves as Middletown North, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 2-0, over Wall at the Jersey Shore Arena in Wall. Jimmy Mullarney added insurance in the second period for Middletown North (10-5-4) while Cole...
Shore over Asbury Park - Boys basketball recap
Shore posted big runs in the second and third quarters to blow past Asbury Park 57-40 in West Long Branch. Liam Gajewski scored a team-high 11 points for Shore (13-4), who broke a 10-10 deadlock after the first quarter with a 15-8 run in the second quarter. Leading by seven...
Wrestling: Manville rolls past East Brunswick to stay unbeaten
Manville took a 56-16 home win over East Brunswick, in Manville. The win kept Manville unbeaten on 18-0. Manville swept the four final bouts and picked up bonus points in all four wins, as Tyler Loier (190), Geoffrey Mathis (215), Marin Valverde-Bonilla (285) and Justin Petti (106) recorded falls while Tip Freitag took a 13-4 major over Yisreal Thomas at 175.
Indoor track: Mendham girls, Bernards boys earn N2G2 title; North Hunterdon girls, Chatham boys win N2G3
Mendham’s girls team and Bernard’s boys team both earned first place in the team race of the North 2, Group 2 sectional meet, while North Hunterdon’s girls team and Chatham’s boys team took North 2, Group 3 titles at the Bennet Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River.
Indoor track: Morris Knolls boys; Mount Olive girls win N1G3 titles, Demarest boys; River Dell girls take N1G2
Morris Knolls’ boys team, and Mount Olive’s girls teams earned team titles at the North 1, Group 3 sectional meet, while Demarest’s boys team and River Dell’s girls squad took the top spot in the North 1, Group 2 team race, at Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River.
Football: After back-to-back sectional crowns, Wright steps down as Salem coach
Montrey Wright, who guided the Salem football program to a pair of sectional titles in the last two seasons, stepped down as head coach on Friday. Wright made the announcement via Twitter. A Salem graduate, Wright took over the program in 2015 from Dennis Thomas. He posted a 67-24 career...
Fourth quarter run helps Henry Hudson beat Freehold Borough - Girls basketball recap
Makenzie Denzler scored 20 points to lead Henry Hudson to a 40-35 victory over Freehold Borough in Highlands. Henry Hudson (8-9) cut an eight-point deficit down to two points by halftime, but Freehold Borough (7-12) would push the lead back to five points in the third quarter. Henry Hudson dominated...
Montclair tops Newark Collegiate - Girls basketball recap
Behind a 17-point game from Savannah Seawell, Montclair took down Newark Collegiate 53-40 in Montclair. Newark Collegiate (11-6) held a one-point lead at halftime, but Montclair flipped momentum with a 15-5 run in the third quarter to take a nine-point lead. Montclair (14-6) maintained its lead fourth quarter, expanding it to double-digits.
Wrestling: Group and conference rankings for Feb. 3
We’re another week deeper into the wrestling season and the group and conference rankings are still seeing the same change they saw from the start. Our team tournament preview package took the place of the regional notebooks this week, so below the group and conference rankings, you can find our North, Central and South Top 20s.
Scotch Plains-Fanwood blows out South Plainfield - Girls basketball recap
Amanda Baylock posted 20 points to lead Scotch Plains-Fanwood to a dominant 61-33 victory over South Plainfield in Scotch Plains. Alicia Murphy netted 16 points for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (14-7), who went on a 22-5 run in the second quarter en route to a 21-point halftime lead. Scotch Plains-Fanwood opened up the third quarter on a 14-3 run to further solidify its lead.
Boys Basketball: Last year’s finalists are this year’s top seeds for GMC Tournament
There are bound to be some big surprises in the upcoming Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament based upon how the season is unfolding, but that did not really apply to the seeding. As expected, reigning champion St. Thomas Aquinas, ranked No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, earned the top seed...
Burlington County Tournament First Round: Palmyra edges Riverside in double OT - Boys basketball
Reed Wells scored 20 points to lead eighth-seeded Palmyra to a 77-72 double-overtime victory over ninth-seeded Riverside in the first round of the Burlington County Tournament in Palmyra. Damon Bailey scored 12 points for Palmyra (10-9), who held a four-point lead at halftime before Riverside took a two-point lead at...
Montclair Kimberley edges a surging Pingry - Boys basketball recap
Marley Stewart led with 24 points while Isaac Wise put in 20 more as Montclair Kimberley won, 63-62, over Pingry in Martinsville. Montclair Kimberley (14-5) opened with a 20-11 run and led 35-24 at the half but Pingry (11-7) recovered with a 26-16 run in the third quarter to make it a game. The final frame was played even.
Ridgefield defeats Passaic Valley - Boys basketball recap
Chris Pallata and Jason Marasciulo netted 15 points for Ridgefield as it escaped with a 62-60 victory against Passaic Valley in Ridgefield. Ridgefield (10-10) sported a 44-34 lead at the end of the third quarter before holding Passaic Valley (8-10) off in the fourth despite being outscored 26-18. Ridgefield sprang out to a 31-25 lead at halftime.
Glassboro over Florence - Boys basketball recap
Charles Graves posted 22 points to lead Glassboro to a 58-46 victory over Florence in Florence. Michael Dougherty scored 16 points for Glassboro (8-9), who jumped out to a 12-4 lead in the first quarter. By the end of the third quarter, Glassboro expanded its lead to 14 points. Darius...
Second quarter run sparks Marlboro past Monroe - Girls basketball recap
Erica DiSimone and Varsha Simha each scored 14 points apiece to lead Marlboro to a 39-31 victory over Monroe in Monroe. Marlboro (12-8) went on a 12-2 run in the second quarter to take an eight-point lead into halftime. In the third quarter, Monroe expanded its lead to 13 points before Monroe cut the lead back down to single digits in the final quarter.
Tenafly-Cresskill takes Clifton-Cedar Grove-Passaic Valley - Boys ice hockey recap
Hunter Escala knocked in the game-winner in the second period as Tenafly-Cresskill won, 4-2, over Clifton-Cedar Grove-Passaic Valley at the Floyd Hall Arena in Little Falls. Aidan Marom, Caleb Kim and Ben Garth each added a goal for Tenafly-Cresskill (9-9-1). Trevor Rascher scored both goals for Clifton-Cedar Grove-Passaic Valley (8-8-2).
Girls basketball: Spencer leads Trenton past Princeton (PHOTOS)
Saniya Spencer finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals as Trenton got past Princeton 36-28 in Trenton. SondJane Daudin tallied eight points and eight rebounds while Jamirah Glanton produced six points and five steals for Trenton (10-10). Zoriana DeLacruz had six points and eight rebounds and Xy’Airra Ferguson had four steals. Chazaiya Blackshear grabbed five rebounds.
No. 15 St. Augustine tops St. Joseph (Hamm.) - Boys basketball recap
St. Augustine, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated St. Joseph (Hamm.) 71-44 in Hammonton. St. Augustine captures the Cape-Atlantic League National Division title with the win and improves to 17-4 on the year. St. Joseph (Hamm.) falls to 11-10 with the loss. This story will be updated. Thank...
Millburn defeats Morris Catholic-St. Elizabeth - Boys ice hockey recap
Bobby Hansen recorded three goals and one assist to lead Millburn past Morris Catholic-St. Elizabeth 5-3 at Codey Arena in West Orange. Millburn (10-7) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period before going up 5-2 in the second. Maxi Kos made 34 saves on 37 shots while Todd Moskowitz had three assists.
