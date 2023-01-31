Read full article on original website
Related
State College
Penn State Named to List of ’10 Worst Colleges for Free Speech’
A civil liberties group that has long focused on campus speech issues named Penn State to its 2023 list of “10 Worst Colleges for Free Speech.”. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) said on Wednesday that Penn State earned a spot on the list for its last-minute cancellation of an event hosted by the student group Uncensored America and featuring Gavin McInnes, founder of the far-right Proud Boys gang, in October. The university cited “the threat of escalating violence” in canceling the event as skirmishes broke out amid a large protest.
State College
6 Weeks After Being Hired as University Budget Officer, Kohrman No Longer with Penn State
Six weeks after his hiring, now-former Penn State Associate Vice President for Budget Robert Kohrman is no longer employed by the school, university spokesperson Lisa Powers confirmed Wednesday night. The confirmation comes after Spotlight PA reporter Wyatt Massey noted the university budget officer position was “vacant” on Penn State’s website this week.
