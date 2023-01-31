A civil liberties group that has long focused on campus speech issues named Penn State to its 2023 list of “10 Worst Colleges for Free Speech.”. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) said on Wednesday that Penn State earned a spot on the list for its last-minute cancellation of an event hosted by the student group Uncensored America and featuring Gavin McInnes, founder of the far-right Proud Boys gang, in October. The university cited “the threat of escalating violence” in canceling the event as skirmishes broke out amid a large protest.

