Peoria, IL

'We're right there again': A look at Bradley's position in the balanced MVC title race

By Dave Eminian, Journal Star
Journal Star
Journal Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j5uN6_0kXm1bbF00

PEORIA — Arch Madness is still a little more than a month away, but really, Bradley is in a playoff game Wednesday when it faces Missouri Valley Conference co-leader Southern Illinois.

BU starts a stretch of eight final games in the Valley that include key matchups with SIU (twice), Northern Iowa, Drake, Missouri State and Murray State. The Braves are one game behind co-leaders Southern Illinois and Belmont in the standings.

"We're playing for something in February," Bradley coach Brian Wardle said. "You want those games to be important, to matter. We're right there again. Now we gotta go do our job.

"It's still early, though, a lot can happen."

A lot indeed, like SIU getting upset by Illinois State on Sunday, and co-leader Belmont also losing, and Bradley suddenly finding itself in a three-team pack just one game back from the top spot.

"We got some help and we have to take advantage of that," Wardle said. "All we can control is what we can control as a team. You can't worry about what else is happening and other teams in the league. You got to handle your own business.

"We let some games slip away. We know that. So we need to come out and be aggressive and get after it on Wednesday night."

Why it matters

Seed position is going to be critical in the now 12-team Valley tournament.

The top four seeds will get a bye on Thursday and wait for the remaining eight teams to feed into their brackets. The No. 1 seed plays the 8-9 winner at noon on Friday. The No. 2 seed plays the 7-10 winner at 6 p.m. Friday. The No. 3 seed plays the 6-11 winner at 8:30 p.m. Friday. And the No. 4 seed plays the 5-12 winner at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

If you don't make that top four, it's a long, four-day, four-game road to a Valley tournament title and NCAA automatic bid.

The Braves are parked in a tie for third right now, with Drake and Northern Iowa.

"It's nice to see where we're at," Wardle said. "I think getting a top 4 seed is critical now in our league, it's a must if you want to have a chance to win Arch Madness, so we're just fighting right now to stay at the top."

Why is everyone good?

The top eight teams in the Valley are separated by just two games as the season heads into the stretch.

Bradley has been in first place. Indiana State has. Belmont and Southern Illinois are now.

Everyone seems good.

"With the transfer portal these days, it's going to be interesting to see if anyone can ever find big separation again, because everyone can rebuild and reload faster now," Wardle said. "You can get your team right into contention right away by having a good spring in recruiting and nailing a couple good portal players."

In the huddle

• Bradley coach Brian Wardle, on facing Southern Illinois: "Two really good players, and you kind of know what you're going to get with them. Grind it out, low-possession game, a great one-two punch in Lance Jones and Marcus Domask."

• SIU coach Bryan Mullins, on facing Bradley: "Bradley is a great challenge for our group, we'll see how we respond after a tough loss to Illinois State. Every single game in this league, if you're not playing at a high level you have a good chance of getting beat.

"They are always tough defensively. We have to take care of the ball. We can't allow our turnovers to generate offense for them because they are so dynamic in transition."

Bravely Speaking

The Braves have won three straight and five of the last six at home against Southern Illinois. … Bradley forward Ja'Shon Henry has 940 career points as he pushes to become the 51st player in Bradley history to reach 1,000 career points. … Bradley's 2-point shooting defense is 16th in the nation at 44%. … SIU forward Marcus Domask has reached 30 points or more in a game three times this season, most in the Valley. … Bradley forward Malevy Leons has scored in double figures in seven straight games, with three double-doubles during that stretch. … SIU's Domask (1,469 career points) and Lance Jones (1,384) are first and fourth, respectively, in scoring among MVC active players. … Braves center Rienk Mast is third among all active Valley players in career rebounds with 565. He has reached double figures in points in 16 of his 17 games. … The Braves return to the road to play Northern Iowa on Saturday, a 5 p.m. start on ESPN2.

Southern Illinois at Bradley

  • When: 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Where: Carver Arena, Peoria
  • Watch: ESPN+.
  • Listen: WMBD-AM 1470, FM 100.3
  • Records: Southern Illinois, 17-6 (9-3), 1st in MVC. Bradley, 15-8 (8-4), 3rd in MVC.
  • All-time series: Bradley, 54-50.
  • In 2021-22: Bradley W 70-62 at home; L 65-57 away.
  • NET ranking: SIU, No. 108. Bradley, No. 77.
  • KenPom ranking: SIU, No. 117. Bradley, No. 91.
  • MVC preseason poll: SIU, No. 3. Bradley, No. 2.
  • Head coaches: SIU, Bryan Mullins (4th season). Bradley, Brian Wardle (8th season).
  • Players to watch: Southern Illinois Salukis: 6-6 senior forward Marcus Domask is an MVC Player of the Year candidate, with 17.6 ppg (5th in Valley), 6.0 rpg, team-best 82a; G Lance Jones 14.2 ppg, team-best 42 steals; G Xavier Johnson backs that one-two punch with 39.7% shooting from 3 and 50.5% from the field. Bradley Braves: C Rienk Mast 13.8 ppg and 8.2 rpg (2nd in MVC), 52.7% FG (2nd in MVC), an MVC first-team preseason pick; F Malevy Leons 11.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg (10th in MVC) and MVC-best 40 blocks, plus 39 steals (2nd in MVC), and 39.3% from 3; F Ja'Shon Henry 9.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg; G Duke Deen 11.3 ppg, team-best 66a, 38.0% from 3.

Dave Eminian is the Journal Star sports columnist, and covers Bradley men's basketball, the Rivermen and Chiefs. He writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. He can be reached at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.

