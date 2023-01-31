Read full article on original website
Wrestling: Upper weights star for No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep in Hudson County Duals title
As it has in recent years, the strength of the St. Peter’s Prep wrestling lineup primarily resides in the lower weight classes. While less acclaimed than their lighter teammates, the Marauders’ upper-middle and heavier weights used Saturday’s Hudson County Duals as the latest reminder that they are also capable of big things on the mat.
Boys basketball: Middle Twp. upends No. 16 Montclair Immaculate - Battle of the Bay
Jamir McNeil sent the game into double-overtime before scoring the winner as Middle Township nipped Montclair Immaculate, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a score of 71-70 at the Battle of the Bay in Atlantic City. McNeil, who buried a three-pointer at the end of the first overtime,...
Hackettstown boys basketball continues H/W/S title defense, dispatches South Hunterdon
By the time it took the court on Saturday night, Hackettstown High School’s boys basketball team knew it was the only top seed left standing in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex tournament.
Boys Basketball: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament - Quarterfinals - Recaps
Alex Fessel and Jayden McCann put in 14 points apiece as sixth-seeded Vernon edged third-seeded Hunterdon Central, 50-49, in the quarterfinal of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Flemington. Vernon (16-2) will face second-seeded Hackettstown in the semifinal round on Saturday, Feb. 11. Ernest Mack went four of six from the line...
Boys Basketball: Bergen County Jamboree- Quarterfinals - at Hackensack - Recaps
Wyatt Eglinton Manner led with 24 points while nailing five 3-pointers and going three for three from the line as second-seeded Ramapo, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 47-41, over seventh-seeded Ramsey in the quarterfinal of the Bergen Jamboree in Hackensack. Ramapo (21-2) will host third-seeded Bergen Catholic,...
Times boys hoops notes, Week 7: Mercer County Tournament gets underway Saturday
What a week it was for some of the Times area’s best boys basketball teams. Trenton and Ewing, who had long locked up Colonial Valley Conference division titles, battled it out for conference supremacy, and it was the Tornadoes that ended up as kings of the CVC. Can they...
Girls Basketball: Bergen County Tournament - Quarterfinals - Recaps
Celina Bussanich led with 13 points, including three 3-pointers, as sixth-seeded Pascack Valley won, 41-18, over 19th-seeded Mahwah in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Tournament in Hillsdale. Pascack Valley (14-6) will play at second-seeded Immaculate Heart in the semifinal round next Saturday. With the win, head coach Jeff...
Union over West Caldwell Tech in overtime - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Blackwell scored 20 points as Union defeated West Caldwell Tech, 71-68, in overtime, in Union. Riley Flood had 19 points for Union (11-9), while Kameron McGainey and Ralph Brucal added eight apiece. Aziz Sutton-Shorter led all scorers with 28 points for West Caldwell Tech (14-8). Jesus Koudou had 13...
Boys Basketball: Harris records career-high, Freehold Township defeats Long Branch
Despite being without Jayden Holmes-Cotter due to sickness, Malachi Harris stepped up for Freehold Township with a career-high 30 points and 9 rebounds to defeat Long Branch 65-41 in Freehold. Freehold Township (16-3) sported a 43-34 advantage at the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth...
No. 7 Ewing’s stellar junior trio leads it to marquee win over No. 9 Manasquan
Ewing coach Dan Montferrat had one thing in mind when compiling Ewing’s schedule before the season. He wanted to test his team, which won a sectional championship a year ago, against some of the best teams in the state. It just so happened to be that he scheduled games...
North Hunterdon boys basketball knocks off top-seeded Phillipsburg in H/W/S quarters
Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex quarterfinal: North Hunterdon boys basketball vs. Phillipsburg — There were no strategic halftime adjustments. There were no personnel changes. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Boys Basketball: Passaic County Tournament - 1st Round - Recaps
Zahkai Sylvester led with 16 points while Darian Ramos added 10 more as eighth-seeded Passaic won at home, 54-45, over ninth-seeded Wayne Hills in the first round of the Passaic County Tournament. Passaic (8-13) will face top-seeded Paterson Eastside in the quarterfinal round next Saturday. Wayne Hills (7-11) opened with...
Watchung Hills over North Bergen - Boys basketball recap
John Kelly led all scorers with 24 points as Watchung Hills defeated North Bergen, 55-38, in North Bergen. Brayden Kolakowski added 13 points for Watchung Hills (11-8), which took an early 14-5 lead and never looked back. Shawn Orefice scored 12 points for North Bergen (12-9). The N.J. High School...
Boys basketball recap: Morris County Tournament games for Feb. 4
Lincoln Zimmermann finished with 17 points as the second-seeded Delbarton School boys’ basketball team defeated 10th-seeded Morris Hills in the quarterfinals of the Morris County Tournament, 53-37, Saturday in Morristown. Michael Van Raaphorst added 10 points as the Green Wave (14-4) advanced to face third-seeded Chatham in the semifinals.
Boys ice hockey: Madison rallies late to tie Bernards in 22-goal thriller
Tyler Shannon and Sam Gero helped Madison rally in the third period to an 11-11 draw with Bernards after trailing 10-4 at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Shannon scored all of his four goals while Gero netted two of his four goals, both in the third period for Madison (4-14-1), which stopped a two-game losing streak in the win. Gero tallied twice in the first period as both teams traded goals. Jonathan Erickson had two goals.
Wrestling: Freshman shines, Don Bosco Prep sweeps quad at No. 9 St. Joseph (Met.)
Don Bosco Prep is peaking at the right time. The Ironmen traveled to Metuchen for a quad on Saturday, where they beat St. Joseph (Met.), No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 37-24 final, No. 10 Seton Hall Prep in a 40-14 runaway and DePaul 62-12.
Boys ice hockey: Melly helps No. 7 Randolph fend off Westfield
Shane Melly scored twice to pace Randolph, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-2 win over Westfield at SportsCare Arena in Randolph. Jacob Campbell tallied a goal while Connor Thomas had 27 saves for Randolph (10-2-4), which has won two of its last three games. Michael Wilson...
No. 1 St. John Vianney pushed to its limit, beats No. 6 Montclair Immaculate
There comes a time when a team that’s been on the mountaintop of the state for years where it finally looks like they are going to be dethroned by another team. No one in New Jersey has really come close to coach Dawn Karpell and her St. John Vianney squad over the last few years. Outside of a seven-point win over Trenton Catholic back on Feb. 26, 2021, no one else from the Garden State has seemed to push and test St. John Vianney’s mettle.
Shorthanded Roselle Catholic finds challenge too tall against powerhouse Montverde
It is one thing playing a roster full of four-and-five star talents when your team is intact and playing at pretty much peak level. It is another thing completely when your regular starting lineup is reduced by 40 percent and that visiting group of multi-star prospects decides to play as if the intent is to pass along those stars to a more deserving teammate.
Hoopfest raises $100k for scholarships; Bayonne St. Patrick’s Parade grand marshal | Journal Entries
High School Hoopfest raises $100K for inner-city scholarship fund. The Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children’s (SFIC) 19th Annual High School Hoopfest raised over $100,000 to fund partial tuition assistance scholarships for underprivileged students attending Archdiocese of Newark schools. This year’s Hoopfest was held in the Roselle Catholic High School...
