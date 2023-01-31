There comes a time when a team that’s been on the mountaintop of the state for years where it finally looks like they are going to be dethroned by another team. No one in New Jersey has really come close to coach Dawn Karpell and her St. John Vianney squad over the last few years. Outside of a seven-point win over Trenton Catholic back on Feb. 26, 2021, no one else from the Garden State has seemed to push and test St. John Vianney’s mettle.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO