Wayne, NJ

Girls Basketball: Bergen County Tournament - Quarterfinals - Recaps

Celina Bussanich led with 13 points, including three 3-pointers, as sixth-seeded Pascack Valley won, 41-18, over 19th-seeded Mahwah in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Tournament in Hillsdale. Pascack Valley (14-6) will play at second-seeded Immaculate Heart in the semifinal round next Saturday. With the win, head coach Jeff...
Union over West Caldwell Tech in overtime - Boys basketball recap

Elijah Blackwell scored 20 points as Union defeated West Caldwell Tech, 71-68, in overtime, in Union. Riley Flood had 19 points for Union (11-9), while Kameron McGainey and Ralph Brucal added eight apiece. Aziz Sutton-Shorter led all scorers with 28 points for West Caldwell Tech (14-8). Jesus Koudou had 13...
Boys Basketball: Passaic County Tournament - 1st Round - Recaps

Zahkai Sylvester led with 16 points while Darian Ramos added 10 more as eighth-seeded Passaic won at home, 54-45, over ninth-seeded Wayne Hills in the first round of the Passaic County Tournament. Passaic (8-13) will face top-seeded Paterson Eastside in the quarterfinal round next Saturday. Wayne Hills (7-11) opened with...
Watchung Hills over North Bergen - Boys basketball recap

John Kelly led all scorers with 24 points as Watchung Hills defeated North Bergen, 55-38, in North Bergen. Brayden Kolakowski added 13 points for Watchung Hills (11-8), which took an early 14-5 lead and never looked back. Shawn Orefice scored 12 points for North Bergen (12-9). The N.J. High School...
Boys basketball recap: Morris County Tournament games for Feb. 4

Lincoln Zimmermann finished with 17 points as the second-seeded Delbarton School boys’ basketball team defeated 10th-seeded Morris Hills in the quarterfinals of the Morris County Tournament, 53-37, Saturday in Morristown. Michael Van Raaphorst added 10 points as the Green Wave (14-4) advanced to face third-seeded Chatham in the semifinals.
Boys ice hockey: Madison rallies late to tie Bernards in 22-goal thriller

Tyler Shannon and Sam Gero helped Madison rally in the third period to an 11-11 draw with Bernards after trailing 10-4 at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Shannon scored all of his four goals while Gero netted two of his four goals, both in the third period for Madison (4-14-1), which stopped a two-game losing streak in the win. Gero tallied twice in the first period as both teams traded goals. Jonathan Erickson had two goals.
No. 1 St. John Vianney pushed to its limit, beats No. 6 Montclair Immaculate

There comes a time when a team that’s been on the mountaintop of the state for years where it finally looks like they are going to be dethroned by another team. No one in New Jersey has really come close to coach Dawn Karpell and her St. John Vianney squad over the last few years. Outside of a seven-point win over Trenton Catholic back on Feb. 26, 2021, no one else from the Garden State has seemed to push and test St. John Vianney’s mettle.
Hoopfest raises $100k for scholarships; Bayonne St. Patrick’s Parade grand marshal | Journal Entries

High School Hoopfest raises $100K for inner-city scholarship fund. The Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children’s (SFIC) 19th Annual High School Hoopfest raised over $100,000 to fund partial tuition assistance scholarships for underprivileged students attending Archdiocese of Newark schools. This year’s Hoopfest was held in the Roselle Catholic High School...
