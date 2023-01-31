ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Amazon's Advertising Business Grew 19%, While Google and Meta Both Deal With Slowdowns

Amazon's online advertising business continues to grow fast, increasingly challenging digital ad titans like Meta and Google. The e-commerce giant's advertising unit is still a small fraction of the overall $149.2 billion it recorded in sales for the fourth quarter. Amazon now holds 7.3% of the overall online ad market,...
NBC Miami

One of Jeff Bezos' Secrets to Success: The Boss Should Always Talk Last in Meetings

If you ever find yourself taking a meeting with Jeff Bezos, don't expect the billionaire Amazon founder to speak first. Before Bezos stepped down as Amazon's CEO in 2021, he made a practice of letting his employees speak first. Now, his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez — the founder of Santa Monica, California-based aerial filming company Black Ops Aviation — says it's one of the most important business lessons she's picked up from him since the pair started dating a few years ago.
NBC Miami

Bill Gates Says Elon Musk's Ambition to Colonize Mars Is Not a Good Use of Money

In an interview with the BBC, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates questioned whether Musk's vision of colonizing Mars was a good use of money. Gates suggested he doesn't think Musk would qualify as a philanthropist currently but that "some day he will." He added that funding vaccine development was a better...
NBC Miami

Jury Clears Elon Musk of Wrongdoing Related to 2018 Tesla Tweets

A jury on Friday decided Elon Musk didn’t deceive investors with his 2018 tweets about electric automaker Tesla. The verdict by the nine jurors was reached after less that two hours of deliberation following a three-week trial and represents a major vindication for Musk. The trial pitted Tesla investors...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy