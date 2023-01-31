ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Wrestling: Group and conference rankings for Feb. 3

We’re another week deeper into the wrestling season and the group and conference rankings are still seeing the same change they saw from the start. Our team tournament preview package took the place of the regional notebooks this week, so below the group and conference rankings, you can find our North, Central and South Top 20s.
Newark Collegiate edges out Science Park - Boys basketball recap

Beck’i Camara posted a 17-point, 14-rebound double-double as Newark Collegiate defeated Science Park 60-52 at Newark Collegiate High School in Newark. Najee Graham had 17 points as well to go along with five rebounds with Ja’Quis Davis posting 12 points and three steals. Zah’mir Halley tallied eight points and three steals with Alieu Kelleh snagging down five rebounds.
NEWARK, NJ
Hill (PA) over Pennington - Boys basketball recap

Behind a 23-point game from Augie Gerhart, Hill (PA) won its eighth straight game in a 71-65 victory over Pennington in Pennington. Justin Molen finished as Hill (PA) second leading scorer with 19 points, while Trey O’Neil scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half. Corey Miller scored 25 points for Pennington (11-15), while Marcus Gaffney scored 12 points and made seven assists.
PENNINGTON, NJ
Boys basketball: Holy Cross Prep Showcase roundups for Feb. 3

Jake Silvestri scored 15 points to propel Haddon Heights to a 43-34 victory over Shawnee at the Holy Cross Prep Showcase in Delran. Christian Stabinski scored 13 points for Haddon Heights (14-6), who rallied from a three-point deficit at halftime to go on a 19-2 run in the third quarter. Shawnee (9-11) further extended its lead in the final period, outscoring Haddon Heights 12-7.
HADDON HEIGHTS, NJ
Point Pleasant Boro defeats rival Point Pleasant Beach - Girls basketball recap

Vanessa Haas recorded 16 points and eight rebounds to help Point Pleasant Boro down rival Point Pleasant Beach 48-37 in Point Pleasant Beach. Emily Marinelli scored 10 points for Point Pleasant Boro (5-14), who snapped a four-game losing skid. After a tightly contested first quarter, Point Pleasant Boro outscored its opponents 12-6 in the second period to take a six-point halftime lead.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Friday, Feb. 3

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Friday, Feb. 3 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m. on Friday.
