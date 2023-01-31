Read full article on original website
Wrestling: Group and conference rankings for Feb. 3
We’re another week deeper into the wrestling season and the group and conference rankings are still seeing the same change they saw from the start. Our team tournament preview package took the place of the regional notebooks this week, so below the group and conference rankings, you can find our North, Central and South Top 20s.
Meldrum helps Delran make quick work of Timber Creek - Wrestling recap
Sean Meldrum needed just 15 seconds to earn a pin at 126 pounds in a 42-28 home win over Timber Creek. Drew Roskos (150) earned the other pin in the win. Amir Reason-Dallas (190) and Khalil Dancy (215) scored back-to-back sticks to keep Creek within striking distance. The N.J. High...
Gismondi improves to 26-1 as Gateway beats Haddon Heights - Wrestling recap
Dante Gismondi won by fall at 120 pounds as he improved to 26-1 on the season in Gateway’s 58-15 victory over Haddon Heights in Woodbury Heights. Jovan Reyes (132), Donte Nocito (157), Chris Martinez (165) and Luis Ferrer (190) also notched pins for Gateway, which raised its record to 13-9.
Wrestling: Walk-off pins pushes No. Burlington past Rancocas Valley.
A pin in the final match of the dual lifted Northern Burlington to a 34-28 road win over Rancocas Valley in Mt. Holly. 106-pounder Rocco Giangeruso secured the dual clinching six points by pinning Brandon Brown at 1:09. Northern Burlington (8-8) tallied three other bonus point wins, as Giovanni Angillera...
Who are N.J.’s top girls basketball sophomores? Our picks, your votes
Our next installment of our best players in each classification has arrived. We began with seniors a couple of weeks ago and wrapped up the junior class last week. We now begin with the underclassmen with the top sophomores in the state this season.
Boys Basketball: Atlantic Tech closes strong to defeat Atlantic City
Atlantic Tech saved its best for last to narrowly defeat Atlantic City 40-38, in Atlantic City. Atlantic Tech (16-5) led 23-20 at halftime, but Atlantic City (11-9) owned the third quarter thanks to a 10-6 run and took the lead to 30-29 entering the fourth. Tech responded by holding the...
Wrestling photos: West Deptford at Woodstown, Feb. 1, 2023
Woodstown is the No. 2 seed in South Jersey Group 1. West Deptford, likewise, is second in South jersey Group 2. On Wednesday, the contenders met up in a non-league match. Check out photos from the match below. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right...
Boys basketball: Solomon sets school-record with 50 points during Woodbury win
JaBron Solomon was unstoppable on Friday night. From the opening minutes, Solomon had it working for Woodbury and ended up setting a new school-record with 50 points during a 73-50 win over Audubon. Woodbury (16-4) jumped out to an early lead and extended in the second quarter. It outscored Audubon...
Phillipsburg boys basketball rolls to another win at rival Easton
Phillipsburg High School’s boys basketball team once again surged past rival Easton at the start. The Stateliners posted an impressive first quarter and defeated the Red Rovers 59-42 at Easton Area Middle School on Wednesday night.
Boys Basketball: LIVE updates, results & coverage for Saturday, Feb. 4
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Boys Basketball: Elmwood Park picks up key divisional win over Lodi
Elmwood Park picked up a key NJIC-American division win over Lodi by a final of 45-37, in Elmwood Park. After Wednesday’s win Elmwood Park (16-4) currently sits in first place in the NJIC-American division standings and has a 9-1 record in division. Lodi (13-5) is close behind in third place with a 7-3 divisional record.
Newark Collegiate edges out Science Park - Boys basketball recap
Beck’i Camara posted a 17-point, 14-rebound double-double as Newark Collegiate defeated Science Park 60-52 at Newark Collegiate High School in Newark. Najee Graham had 17 points as well to go along with five rebounds with Ja’Quis Davis posting 12 points and three steals. Zah’mir Halley tallied eight points and three steals with Alieu Kelleh snagging down five rebounds.
Hill (PA) over Pennington - Boys basketball recap
Behind a 23-point game from Augie Gerhart, Hill (PA) won its eighth straight game in a 71-65 victory over Pennington in Pennington. Justin Molen finished as Hill (PA) second leading scorer with 19 points, while Trey O’Neil scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half. Corey Miller scored 25 points for Pennington (11-15), while Marcus Gaffney scored 12 points and made seven assists.
Boys basketball: Holy Cross Prep Showcase roundups for Feb. 3
Jake Silvestri scored 15 points to propel Haddon Heights to a 43-34 victory over Shawnee at the Holy Cross Prep Showcase in Delran. Christian Stabinski scored 13 points for Haddon Heights (14-6), who rallied from a three-point deficit at halftime to go on a 19-2 run in the third quarter. Shawnee (9-11) further extended its lead in the final period, outscoring Haddon Heights 12-7.
Point Pleasant Boro defeats rival Point Pleasant Beach - Girls basketball recap
Vanessa Haas recorded 16 points and eight rebounds to help Point Pleasant Boro down rival Point Pleasant Beach 48-37 in Point Pleasant Beach. Emily Marinelli scored 10 points for Point Pleasant Boro (5-14), who snapped a four-game losing skid. After a tightly contested first quarter, Point Pleasant Boro outscored its opponents 12-6 in the second period to take a six-point halftime lead.
Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Friday, Feb. 3
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Friday, Feb. 3 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m. on Friday.
Delfosse, Johnson, power No. 7 Ewing past Hillsborough - Girls basketball recap
Te’Yala Delfosse scored a career-high 30 points to go with 12 rebounds, six steals, four assists and four blocks as Ewing, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Hillsborough, 86-67, in Ewing. Joi Johnson had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Ewing (19-2), which stormed out to a...
