Bleacher Report
1 Trade Deadline Prediction for Every NBA Team
The NBA is a stone's throw away from the 2023 trade deadline, which can mean only one thing: It's time to start putting some of our crystal-ball musings in Sharpie. Or, you know, at least erasable pen. These predictions prioritize accuracy over everything. There is a time and place for...
Bleacher Report
Dwight Howard to Headline Taiwan League's 1st-Ever All-Star Game and 3-Point Contest
Former NBA center Dwight Howard is not only an All-Star in the T1 League in Taiwan, but he will take part in the league's three-point contest, via BasketNews. Howard signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in November and has thrived with averages of 23.4 points and 13.0 rebounds. The T1 League, which was founded in 2021, will hold its first All-Star Game this year, and Howard received the most fan votes to captain Team Infinity against Team Beyond.
Bleacher Report
3 Instant Reactions After Kyrie Irving's Reported Trade to Mavericks from Nets
The Dallas Mavericks have reshaped the 2022-23 NBA season after acquiring Kyrie Irving in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, per Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes. Brooklyn will acquire Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round pick and multiple second-round picks in return for the All-Star point guard and Markieff Morris. The...
Bleacher Report
Woj: Nets Will Be 'Aggressive' With Draft Picks Ahead of 2023 NBA Trade Deadline
The Brooklyn Nets reportedly aren't shifting into sell mode even after trading Kyrie Irving. "And now, for Brooklyn, they want to get back to work," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday (around 55 seconds in video below). "They've got the three draft picks they got in this trade. They have a future Philadelphia first-round pick. And they'll be aggressive with those picks to go out between now and Thursday's trade deadline to try to get more help around Kevin Durant."
Bleacher Report
Shams: Suns Expected to Be 'Incredibly Active' at Deadline After Failed Kyrie Pursuit
The Phoenix Suns didn't land Kyrie Irving, but that reportedly won't stop them from being aggressive ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. "The Suns are expected to be incredibly active over the next several days to add to the roster," Shams Charania of The Athletic reported, noting Mat Ishbia is taking over and "expected to be a resourceful, open-minded" new governor.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: 'Pessimism' Kyrie Irving Trade Happens by NBA Deadline Due to Contract
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly unlikely to acquire Kyrie Irving before Thursday's NBA trade deadline. Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported there is "pessimism" Irving winds up in Los Angeles because the organization is hesitant to sign him to a long-term max contract extension. Irving pushed for...
Bleacher Report
Victor Wembanyama to Rockets in ESPN's 2023 NBA Mock Draft Before Trade Deadline
The Houston Rockets would pick French super prospect Victor Wembanyama in the latest NBA mock draft from ESPN's Jonathan Givony. The draft order is far from set, but the Rockets have the worst record in the NBA at 13-39 entering Saturday. It would give them a 14 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA draft.
Bleacher Report
Grading Brooklyn Nets-Dallas Mavericks Kyrie Irving Trade
Roughly 48 hours after Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, news broke that he'd been dealt to the Dallas Mavericks to play with Luka Dončić. The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania was the first to report:. Given Irving's history (injuries and otherwise), it feels like...
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: 'Clippers Made a Strong Offer to' Nets amid Lakers Buzz
The Los Angeles Clippers "made a strong offer" to the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Kyrie Irving, according to Law Murray of The Athletic. Murray also noted head coach Tyronn Lue is "ready to reunite with his former player." The news comes after Irving requested a trade on Friday following failed...
Bleacher Report
Nets Rumors: Raptors, BK Have Discussed 'Subsequent' Trade After Kyrie Irving Deal
The Brooklyn Nets may not be done dealing even after trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. "In their conversations on Kyrie Irving, members of the organization also touched base with Toronto about a subsequent deal," Ian Begley of SNY reported. His comments came after Shams Charania of The Athletic...
Bleacher Report
Windhorst: Clippers May Be Skeptical of Kyrie Irving Trade; Fear Upsetting Chemistry
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly requested a trade from the franchise on Friday, and he's going to have no shortage of suitors leading up to the Feb. 9 deadline. One of those potential suitors is the Los Angeles Clippers as they continue to look at the point guard...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs 'Confident' in Jason Kidd Coaching Kyrie Irving, Luka Dončić
If the Dallas Mavericks did acquire Kyrie Irving to play alongside Luka Dončić, perhaps the biggest test would be for head coach Jason Kidd to handle the dynamic between two ball-dominant superstars. Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavs have "contemplated" a trade for Irving dating back to...
Bleacher Report
Report: Kyrie Irving Traded to Mavericks from Nets for Spencer Dinwiddie, Picks, More
The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly traded guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for a package including Spencer Dinwiddie and multiple draft picks. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the deal:. Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported details of offers Brooklyn received from the Los Angeles Lakers...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Loss to Struggling Pelicans Has Fans Furious as LeBron James Chases Record
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night 131-126 at Smoothie King Center in the final game of their Eastern Conference road trip to drop to 25-29 on the season. It was a tough break for the Purple and Gold, which entered halftime with a...
Bleacher Report
Mo Bamba, Austin Rivers Trade Punches, 5 Ejected for Fight During Magic vs. Wolves
Orlando Magic big man Mo Bamba and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers were among five players to be ejected in the third quarter of Friday's game at Target Center following an on-court altercation. Timberwolves players Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels and Orlando's Jalen Suggs were also ejected for their involvement...
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Rumors: Mavericks Gave 'No Assurances' of New Contract After Trade
Kyrie Irving "has no assurances of a subsequent contract" from the Dallas Mavericks following his reported trade to the team, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported the Mavericks are acquiring Irving from the Brooklyn Nets for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and draft picks. Irving is...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: GMs Believe Kyrie Irving Has 'Little' Trade Value After Nets Request
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has reportedly requested a move, but the eight-time All-Star apparently has "little value" as Thursday's NBA trade deadline nears. Andscape senior NBA writer Marc Spears relayed that news on the latest edition of ESPN's NBA Today:. "I've been speaking to six different general managers...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Trade Rumors: Fournier, Toppin for Beasley, Vanderbilt Discussed with Jazz
The New York Knicks have held "exploratory conversations" to acquire Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt from the Utah Jazz, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The potential deal would reportedly send Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier and draft compensation to Utah. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports also reported the two sides...
Bleacher Report
Toronto Announced as 2024 NHL All-Star Game Host City
Ahead of Saturday's 2023 NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise, Florida, the league announced that 2024's All-Star weekend will be held at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. It will be the first time since 2000 that Toronto has hosted the event. In a press release, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said:. "We are...
Bleacher Report
Windhorst: 'Not Sure' Nets Want Kyle Lowry $30M Heat Contract in Kyrie Irving Trade
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving reportedly requested a trade from the franchise on Friday, and he's already being linked to the Miami Heat. While Kyle Lowry would almost certainly be placed in any package the South Florida franchise has to offer, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on NBA Today that the Nets might not be interested in taking on Lowry's contract.
