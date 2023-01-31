ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

1 Trade Deadline Prediction for Every NBA Team

The NBA is a stone's throw away from the 2023 trade deadline, which can mean only one thing: It's time to start putting some of our crystal-ball musings in Sharpie. Or, you know, at least erasable pen. These predictions prioritize accuracy over everything. There is a time and place for...
Bleacher Report

Dwight Howard to Headline Taiwan League's 1st-Ever All-Star Game and 3-Point Contest

Former NBA center Dwight Howard is not only an All-Star in the T1 League in Taiwan, but he will take part in the league's three-point contest, via BasketNews. Howard signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in November and has thrived with averages of 23.4 points and 13.0 rebounds. The T1 League, which was founded in 2021, will hold its first All-Star Game this year, and Howard received the most fan votes to captain Team Infinity against Team Beyond.
Bleacher Report

3 Instant Reactions After Kyrie Irving's Reported Trade to Mavericks from Nets

The Dallas Mavericks have reshaped the 2022-23 NBA season after acquiring Kyrie Irving in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, per Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes. Brooklyn will acquire Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round pick and multiple second-round picks in return for the All-Star point guard and Markieff Morris. The...
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Woj: Nets Will Be 'Aggressive' With Draft Picks Ahead of 2023 NBA Trade Deadline

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly aren't shifting into sell mode even after trading Kyrie Irving. "And now, for Brooklyn, they want to get back to work," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday (around 55 seconds in video below). "They've got the three draft picks they got in this trade. They have a future Philadelphia first-round pick. And they'll be aggressive with those picks to go out between now and Thursday's trade deadline to try to get more help around Kevin Durant."
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Bleacher Report

Shams: Suns Expected to Be 'Incredibly Active' at Deadline After Failed Kyrie Pursuit

The Phoenix Suns didn't land Kyrie Irving, but that reportedly won't stop them from being aggressive ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. "The Suns are expected to be incredibly active over the next several days to add to the roster," Shams Charania of The Athletic reported, noting Mat Ishbia is taking over and "expected to be a resourceful, open-minded" new governor.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Victor Wembanyama to Rockets in ESPN's 2023 NBA Mock Draft Before Trade Deadline

The Houston Rockets would pick French super prospect Victor Wembanyama in the latest NBA mock draft from ESPN's Jonathan Givony. The draft order is far from set, but the Rockets have the worst record in the NBA at 13-39 entering Saturday. It would give them a 14 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA draft.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Grading Brooklyn Nets-Dallas Mavericks Kyrie Irving Trade

Roughly 48 hours after Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, news broke that he'd been dealt to the Dallas Mavericks to play with Luka Dončić. The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania was the first to report:. Given Irving's history (injuries and otherwise), it feels like...
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Mo Bamba, Austin Rivers Trade Punches, 5 Ejected for Fight During Magic vs. Wolves

Orlando Magic big man Mo Bamba and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers were among five players to be ejected in the third quarter of Friday's game at Target Center following an on-court altercation. Timberwolves players Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels and Orlando's Jalen Suggs were also ejected for their involvement...
ORLANDO, FL
Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving Rumors: Mavericks Gave 'No Assurances' of New Contract After Trade

Kyrie Irving "has no assurances of a subsequent contract" from the Dallas Mavericks following his reported trade to the team, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported the Mavericks are acquiring Irving from the Brooklyn Nets for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and draft picks. Irving is...
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: GMs Believe Kyrie Irving Has 'Little' Trade Value After Nets Request

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has reportedly requested a move, but the eight-time All-Star apparently has "little value" as Thursday's NBA trade deadline nears. Andscape senior NBA writer Marc Spears relayed that news on the latest edition of ESPN's NBA Today:. "I've been speaking to six different general managers...
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Toronto Announced as 2024 NHL All-Star Game Host City

Ahead of Saturday's 2023 NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise, Florida, the league announced that 2024's All-Star weekend will be held at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. It will be the first time since 2000 that Toronto has hosted the event. In a press release, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said:. "We are...
FLORIDA STATE
Bleacher Report

Windhorst: 'Not Sure' Nets Want Kyle Lowry $30M Heat Contract in Kyrie Irving Trade

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving reportedly requested a trade from the franchise on Friday, and he's already being linked to the Miami Heat. While Kyle Lowry would almost certainly be placed in any package the South Florida franchise has to offer, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on NBA Today that the Nets might not be interested in taking on Lowry's contract.
MIAMI, FL

