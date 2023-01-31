Effective: 2023-02-04 10:06:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 15 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 25 below zero or colder. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO