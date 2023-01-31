Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Chill Warning issued for Montgomery, Schoharie, Southern Fulton, Southern Herkimer by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 09:59:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Montgomery; Schoharie; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Western Albany; Western Greene; Western Schenectady; Western Ulster WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...The Mohawk and Schoharie Valleys, Helderbergs and eastern Catskills in eastern New York. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Warning issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Rensselaer, Eastern Schenectady by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 09:59:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Southern Saratoga; Western Rensselaer WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...The Capital District in eastern New York. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Warning issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 09:59:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...The southern Adirondacks and Lake George Saratoga Region in eastern New York and southern Vermont. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Warning issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 10:06:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 15 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 25 below zero or colder. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
