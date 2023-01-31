ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

NJ.com

Rutgers crushes Minnesota to avoid landmine, move chains in NCAA Tournament, Big Ten top-4 pursuits

Rutgers could not afford to fall on the landmine that presented itself at Jersey Mike’s Arena, so it made sure to sidestep it by a wide margin. The Scarlet Knights dominated a putrid Minnesota side on Wednesday, leading the last-place Golden Gophers for all but four seconds en route to a crucial 90-55 victory. Rutgers outscored its visitors by 25 points in the second half, holding Minnesota to 36.1% shooting while getting 10 Scarlet Knights got on the scoresheet, six of which in double-digits.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Spencer leads Trenton past Princeton (PHOTOS)

Saniya Spencer finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals as Trenton got past Princeton 36-28 in Trenton. SondJane Daudin tallied eight points and eight rebounds while Jamirah Glanton produced six points and five steals for Trenton (10-10). Zoriana DeLacruz had six points and eight rebounds and Xy’Airra Ferguson had four steals. Chazaiya Blackshear grabbed five rebounds.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Lodi Immaculate defeats Immaculata - Girls basketball recap

Megan Gentile scored 25 points for Lodi Immaculate as it rolled past Immaculata 75-45 in Somerville. Lodi Immaculate (17-3) jumped out to a 36-19 lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half and outscoring Immaculata 39-26. Mia Lewis added 14 points while Zya Washington had 11. Giovanna Drajin...
LODI, NJ
TAPinto.net

High School Senior Tackles Bruising Fullbacks, Precalculus Exams

NEW BRUNSWICK – Trying to tackle bruising fullbacks was challenging, but Yasir Johnson said they were not as scary as pre-calculus tests with polynomial functions and linear factors. “You look at it and you think you know what you’re doing, but sometimes you really don’t,” he said. “With football, you know what’s going to happen.” The New Brunswick High School senior has taken on both challenges with uncommon dedication and intensity, and on Feb. 1 his hard work in the athletic and academic arenas was recognized and rewarded when he signed a letter of intent to play football at Assumption University on a scholarship...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Burlington City defeats Delran - Boys basketball recap

Despite Jack Jordan scoring 15 points for Delran, Burlington City came away with a 70-44 victory in Delran. Burlington City (11-8) jumped out to a 36-24 lead in the first half before pulling away in the second outscoring Delran 34-20. Liam Kennedy also tallied 11 points for Delran (4-16). Nominate...
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Franklin defeats Somerville - Boys basketball recap

Cameron Snowden tallied 17 points and eight rebounds to lead Franklin past Somerville 58-54 in Somerset. Franklin (13-8) took a 29-26 lead into halftime before holding Somerville off in the second half outscoring Somerville 29-28. Jake Novielli added 14 points while Daniel Okafor had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Gavin...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy tops Lindenwold - Boys basketball recap

J Shelton and Ta’Jon Chambliss each scored 12 points apiece to help pace KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy to a 61-50 victory over Lindenwold in Lindenwold. Maleake Kelly scored 11 points for KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy (5-6), who expanded its lead to double-digits in the fourth quarter, outscoring Lindenwold 19-13. KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy led by just five points heading into the final period.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Elizabeth Defeats Plainfield 60-36

ELIZABETH, NJ — Elizabeth notched a home game win against Plainfield Wednesday, with the Cardinals falling to the Minutemen 60-36. The first quarter saw the teams running neck and neck, but the Cardinals headed into halftime behind by 20 points, and they couldn't recover in the second half. Kanye Brown scored 16 points for the Cardinals, adding 3 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal. Ala-Meen Watkins grabbed 8 rebounds, while Zander Anyanwu added 5 points, had 4 rebounds and 4 assists. London Carson had a team high 16 points for Elizabeth. The Cardinals take on Jonathan Dayton's Bulldogs on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the Rico Parenti gymnasium to open the 2023 Union County Tournament. TAPintoPlainfield.net is Plainfield's free online daily newspaper for Plainfield, NJ news.  Sign up for our daily eNews and follow us on Facebook, Twitter @PlainfieldTAP, and on Instagram @tapintoplainfield for all of your Plainfield local news. Download the free TAPinto App for iPhone or Android. Have an idea for a story? Looking to advertise? Email jpopper@tapinto.net.
ELIZABETH, NJ
