Ex-Rutgers star Geo Baker gave me a hoops lesson ... and it was kind of embarrassing
WOODBRIDGE — The rim rattled and the ball hit the gym floor with a thud as I shuffled over to collect my latest miss. Was this 11 in a row? Twelve? Amid my huffing-and-puffing and the shame of it all, I had lost count. With beads of sweat running...
Rutgers crushes Minnesota to avoid landmine, move chains in NCAA Tournament, Big Ten top-4 pursuits
Rutgers could not afford to fall on the landmine that presented itself at Jersey Mike’s Arena, so it made sure to sidestep it by a wide margin. The Scarlet Knights dominated a putrid Minnesota side on Wednesday, leading the last-place Golden Gophers for all but four seconds en route to a crucial 90-55 victory. Rutgers outscored its visitors by 25 points in the second half, holding Minnesota to 36.1% shooting while getting 10 Scarlet Knights got on the scoresheet, six of which in double-digits.
Girls basketball: Spencer leads Trenton past Princeton (PHOTOS)
Saniya Spencer finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals as Trenton got past Princeton 36-28 in Trenton. SondJane Daudin tallied eight points and eight rebounds while Jamirah Glanton produced six points and five steals for Trenton (10-10). Zoriana DeLacruz had six points and eight rebounds and Xy’Airra Ferguson had four steals. Chazaiya Blackshear grabbed five rebounds.
Kentucky-bound Camden stars D.J. Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw finalists for Naismith
The Kentucky-bound Camden High School duo of Aaron Bradshaw and D.J. Wagner have been named semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy High School Player of the Year, awarded annually by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. Fellow Kentucky commit Justin Edwards of Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia was also named a finalist. The three...
Coaches Choice USA Shore Conference Challenge returns with intriguing matchups
One of the biggest girls basketball showcases makes its return this weekend. The annual Coaches Choice USA Shore Conference Challenge will be at Holmdel High School on Saturday and Sunday, featuring some of the best teams in the state matchup up against one another. The two-day event has eight games...
Lodi Immaculate defeats Immaculata - Girls basketball recap
Megan Gentile scored 25 points for Lodi Immaculate as it rolled past Immaculata 75-45 in Somerville. Lodi Immaculate (17-3) jumped out to a 36-19 lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half and outscoring Immaculata 39-26. Mia Lewis added 14 points while Zya Washington had 11. Giovanna Drajin...
No. 1 Delbarton takes down No. 9 Bergen Catholic - Boys ice hockey recap
Jack Fidacaro scored a pair of goals to lead Delbarton, No. 1 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 4-2 victory over No. 9 Bergen Catholic at SportsCare Arena in Randolph. Fidacaro scored the first goal of the game for Delbarton (14-1-1) in the first period, but Bergen Catholic responded with a goal from Cory Robinson in the second period.
High School Senior Tackles Bruising Fullbacks, Precalculus Exams
NEW BRUNSWICK – Trying to tackle bruising fullbacks was challenging, but Yasir Johnson said they were not as scary as pre-calculus tests with polynomial functions and linear factors. “You look at it and you think you know what you’re doing, but sometimes you really don’t,” he said. “With football, you know what’s going to happen.” The New Brunswick High School senior has taken on both challenges with uncommon dedication and intensity, and on Feb. 1 his hard work in the athletic and academic arenas was recognized and rewarded when he signed a letter of intent to play football at Assumption University on a scholarship...
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts is a thoroughbred. The race horse named Jalen Hurts? He’s a stiff
Jalen Hurts, the human and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, ran for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games this season. There’s no evidence that Jalen Hurts, the horse, so much as jogged to the water trough this past fall. Turns out, the race horse named after Hurts nearly won...
Burlington City defeats Delran - Boys basketball recap
Despite Jack Jordan scoring 15 points for Delran, Burlington City came away with a 70-44 victory in Delran. Burlington City (11-8) jumped out to a 36-24 lead in the first half before pulling away in the second outscoring Delran 34-20. Liam Kennedy also tallied 11 points for Delran (4-16). Nominate...
Should Giants’ Joe Schoen bring back Eagles’ James Bradberry to patch up secondary after Super Bowl?
Before this season, James Bradberry had played in one playoff game. Now, he’s on the verge of winning a Super Bowl with the Eagles. And after that, could he return to the Giants, who employed him from 2020-21? BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. It’s certainly possible...
Franklin defeats Somerville - Boys basketball recap
Cameron Snowden tallied 17 points and eight rebounds to lead Franklin past Somerville 58-54 in Somerset. Franklin (13-8) took a 29-26 lead into halftime before holding Somerville off in the second half outscoring Somerville 29-28. Jake Novielli added 14 points while Daniel Okafor had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Gavin...
Z’yaire Simmons drops 36 as Paterson Kennedy beats Pasaaic - Boys basketball recap
Z’yaire Simmons scored 36 points as Paterson Kennedy beat Passaic for a 59-43 home game. Simmons also pulled down 15 rebounds. Marlon Torres had 15 points and Zahkai Sylvester added 13 for Passiac. Kennedy built three-point advantage after one period and extended it in each successive quarter. The N.J....
Kyrie Irving’s trade request is a ‘smart business move’ and Nets could still make a run, former coach says
Kyrie Irving’s former high school coach says his trade request is a “smart business move” and the Nets could still make a deep run if they don’t trade him ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. “I think that it’s probably a move to force the...
KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy tops Lindenwold - Boys basketball recap
J Shelton and Ta’Jon Chambliss each scored 12 points apiece to help pace KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy to a 61-50 victory over Lindenwold in Lindenwold. Maleake Kelly scored 11 points for KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy (5-6), who expanded its lead to double-digits in the fourth quarter, outscoring Lindenwold 19-13. KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy led by just five points heading into the final period.
Boys Basketball: Elizabeth Defeats Plainfield 60-36
ELIZABETH, NJ — Elizabeth notched a home game win against Plainfield Wednesday, with the Cardinals falling to the Minutemen 60-36. The first quarter saw the teams running neck and neck, but the Cardinals headed into halftime behind by 20 points, and they couldn't recover in the second half. Kanye Brown scored 16 points for the Cardinals, adding 3 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal. Ala-Meen Watkins grabbed 8 rebounds, while Zander Anyanwu added 5 points, had 4 rebounds and 4 assists. London Carson had a team high 16 points for Elizabeth. The Cardinals take on Jonathan Dayton's Bulldogs on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the Rico Parenti gymnasium to open the 2023 Union County Tournament. TAPintoPlainfield.net is Plainfield's free online daily newspaper for Plainfield, NJ news. Sign up for our daily eNews and follow us on Facebook, Twitter @PlainfieldTAP, and on Instagram @tapintoplainfield for all of your Plainfield local news. Download the free TAPinto App for iPhone or Android. Have an idea for a story? Looking to advertise? Email jpopper@tapinto.net.
Girls basketball: Brown leads Eastern Christian past Mary Help of Christians
Victoria Brown finished with 12 points to help pace Eastern Christian past Mary Help of Christians in North Haledon. Kirsten Braunius chipped in with seven points for Eastern Christian (10-6), which won its second straight game after three consecutive defeats. Graciella DiMaio led Mary Help of Christians (5-11) with nine...
Carino club to induct eight new members into South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame
The Albert Carino Basketball Clubs of South Jersey will induct eight new members into the South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame at its annual ceremony Sunday at the Holiday Inn, Route 70 in Cherry Hill. The club has flourished since founded in 1962, promoting South Jersey high school basketball and...
Scott puts Willingboro over top against Doane Academy - Girls basketball recap
Jani Scott had 14 points and Akeelah Lafleur pulled down 20 board as Willingboro survived Doane Academy for a 40-39 home win. KaMyra Bartholomew added 10 points in a winning cause. Samara Johnson led Doane with 12 points. Willingboro jumped out to a five-point first half lead only to see...
From quiet freshman to vocal senior, Medley has meant ‘everything’ to No. 2 Camden
At probably any other school in South Jersey, Cian Medley would be the No. 1 option. A senior point guard, Medley is the ultimate floor general. A pass-first kind of player, he knows where teammates want the ball and delivers it. If needed to score, he’s more than capable - whether pulling up from beyond the arc or slicing his way through the paint.
