Fernando Tatis Jr. drops another huge injury update ahead of Padres’ Spring Training
Fernando Tatis Jr. revealed that he’s getting close to 100 percent as he continues to rehab from his previous shoulder injury, per AJ Cassavell. “(I am) as close to 100 percent as I’ve been in the last two years with my shoulder,” Tatis Jr. said during Padres’ FanFest. He is also reportedly a full participant in baseball activities.
Son of Yankees, Mets legend commits to playing football at Maryland
Dylan Gooden, the son of former New York Yankees and New York Mets right-hander Dwight Gooden, officially committed Wednesday to playing football at the University of Maryland. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Dylan Gooden initially announced his commitment in December, and put pen to paper on National...
Alex Cora was brazen about Astros scandal: 'We stole that World Series'
Alex Cora didn’t exactly hide his sign-stealing ways – in fact, the alleged mastermind behind the Astros’ shocking 2017 scandal bragged about them to his new team. Members of the 2018 Red Sox would listen to their new manager – along with bullpen coach Craig Bjornson, another ex-Houston staffer – discuss their scheme “in a late-night setting” and “especially when they started drinking,” according to Evan Drellich’s new book, “Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess.” “We stole that [expletive] World Series,” Cora reportedly told his players, according to a Boston Herald transcript. The Red Sox manager, who was...
Astros cheating conspirator admits Houston 'stole that (bleeping) World Series'
Back in 2017, the Houston Astros illegally used electronic equipment to steal signs on their way to beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. And current Boson Red Sox manager Alex Cora reportedly bragged about it. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. A report from Mass...
Yankees’ Brian Cashman stops Luis Severino from pitching for Dominican Republic
The New York Yankees are doing everything in their power to keep the starting rotation healthy prior to the commencement of the 2023 season. Frankie Montas is already set to miss a few weeks of the regular season after sustaining a shoulder injury, stopping him from starting his throwing program this off-season.
Former Phillies World Series hero has ‘good chance at a comeback’
Cole Hamels is looking for more. Hamels, 39, hasn’t pitched in a game since 2020, but the former Philadelphia Phillies ace and 2008 World Series MVP wants to make a comeback. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports: Cole Hamels is...
Red Sox Reportedly Swing Trade For Right-Hander To Bolster Pitching Depth
The Boston Red Sox traded Franklin German in exchange for Theo Denlinger from the Chicago White Sox.
Ex-Yankees bust Joey Gallo will have surprise role with Twins
Even while he was coming off his worst major-league season, the Minnesota Twins coveted Joey Gallo, whom they tried to acquire several times during his career. With a Twins executive declaring that “the upside is tremendous,” it appears the team will do everything it can to get Gallo into the lineup — including his first extended appearances at first base since 2018. (Gallo played first in one game with the Dodgers last season.)
Astros Reportedly Take Chance On Hard-Throwing Former Red Sox Prospect
The Astros are making moves left and right
NFL Draft 2023: Giants trade up; Jets get QB help; Eagles overhaul secondary in latest 1st-round mock
The Chicago Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. They are followed by the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Rounding...
Kyrie Irving is prepared to sit out remainder of season if the Nets don’t trade him
Kyrie Irving is prepared to sit out the remainder of the NBA season if the Nets don’t grant his trade request, according to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. Irving did not play in the Nets’ 125-123 win over Washington Saturday night and was listed with right calf soreness.
Former Giants’ rival, NFL cap guru talks walk-away numbers for Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley
The Giants made it clear at the Senior Bowl this week that their first order of business is figuring out the contract situations of Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones. General manager Joe Schoen revealed that he has started discussions with his two-time Pro Bowl running back and the front office is trying to figure out a starting point for negotiations with Jones.
Eagles players deal with the ‘headache’ of a Super Bowl appearance
PHILADELPHIA – Defensive end Robert Quinn was sitting at his locker, enjoying lunch from the cafeteria inside the NovaCare Complex and looking very relaxed. An hour before, the Eagles had held a walkthrough to prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, and now Quinn was chilling to music coming from a Bluetooth speaker.
Angels News: Halos 2017 Draft Pick Announces Sudden Retirement
He announced his retirement this week.
Giants’ Saquon Barkley involved in Pro Bowl Games dodgeball drama
The Pro Bowl Games dodgeball match took place Thursday night, and Saquon Barkley was one of the last two standing. The New York Giants running back was the final person in for his team, but got hit by New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis. However, the ball hit Barkley in the head.
Should Giants’ Joe Schoen bring back Eagles’ James Bradberry to patch up secondary after Super Bowl?
Before this season, James Bradberry had played in one playoff game. Now, he’s on the verge of winning a Super Bowl with the Eagles. And after that, could he return to the Giants, who employed him from 2020-21? BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. It’s certainly possible...
