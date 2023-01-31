ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Son of Yankees, Mets legend commits to playing football at Maryland

Dylan Gooden, the son of former New York Yankees and New York Mets right-hander Dwight Gooden, officially committed Wednesday to playing football at the University of Maryland. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Dylan Gooden initially announced his commitment in December, and put pen to paper on National...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Alex Cora was brazen about Astros scandal: ‘We stole that World Series’

Alex Cora didn’t exactly hide his sign-stealing ways – in fact, the alleged mastermind behind the Astros’ shocking 2017 scandal bragged about them to his new team. Members of the 2018 Red Sox would listen to their new manager – along with bullpen coach Craig Bjornson, another ex-Houston staffer – discuss their scheme “in a late-night setting” and “especially when they started drinking,” according to Evan Drellich’s new book, “Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess.” “We stole that [expletive] World Series,” Cora reportedly told his players, according to a Boston Herald transcript. The Red Sox manager, who was...
HOUSTON, TX
Ex-Yankees bust Joey Gallo will have surprise role with Twins

Even while he was coming off his worst major-league season, the Minnesota Twins coveted Joey Gallo, whom they tried to acquire several times during his career. With a Twins executive declaring that “the upside is tremendous,” it appears the team will do everything it can to get Gallo into the lineup — including his first extended appearances at first base since 2018. (Gallo played first in one game with the Dodgers last season.)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Former Giants’ rival, NFL cap guru talks walk-away numbers for Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley

The Giants made it clear at the Senior Bowl this week that their first order of business is figuring out the contract situations of Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones. General manager Joe Schoen revealed that he has started discussions with his two-time Pro Bowl running back and the front office is trying to figure out a starting point for negotiations with Jones.
TENNESSEE STATE
