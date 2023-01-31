ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey Township, NJ

Bayville EMS member dies in Lacey motorcycle collision

By Ken Serrano and Jenna Calderón, Asbury Park Press
 5 days ago

LACEY−A 49-year-old Bayville EMS member died Monday after the motorcycle he was riding collided with another vehicle, township police said.

Police went to Route 9 near the Sunrise Boulevard intersection in Forked River about 6 p.m. to respond to the crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, Anne Danza, 55, of Forked River was heading south on Route 9 as Michael McCabe of Bayville was driving north on the highway. Danza made a left turn into the Sunset Plaza parking lot and the two vehicles collided, police said.

McCabe succumbed to his injuries, police said.

In a Facebook post , Bayville EMS said that McCabe was known for his happy and cheerful personality.

"He loved helping his community and really valued what he was able to do for people in any way," the post said.

More: Marlboro collision kills Piscataway motorcyclist, sends passenger to hospital

No further details on how the crash occurred were released.

Police are urging anyone with information about the crash to contact Lacey Patrolman Michael Hyle at 609-693-6636 or at mhyle@laceypd.org. Patrolman Jason Lee is also investigating.

Ken Serrano covers breaking news, crime and investigations. Reach him at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Bayville EMS member dies in Lacey motorcycle collision

