ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Why LSU football, Brian Kelly are expected to have a quiet National Signing Day

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fZDfa_0kXm0Zos00

BATON ROUGE - LSU football has been busy this offseason. But don't expect too many fireworks from the Tigers on National Signing Day.

The Tigers signed 25 high school players when the early signing period opened up on Dec. 21, also adding 11 players from the transfer portal. After losing 17 players to the portal and a good chunk of its starting defense, the mini-overhaul by coach Brian Kelly and his staff was needed.

LSU does have some additional scholarships it can use before reaching the 85-man limit so its offseason isn't over, especially with the second transfer portal window opening on May 1.

But in terms of high school recruits, it's safe to say LSU has mostly moved on to wooing Class of 2024 prospects.

LSU has already signed most of its 2023 class

LSU filled a variety of future needs during the early signing window, including cornerback, safety, offensive line and edge rusher. Most notably, the Tigers added offensive tackle Zalance Heard and edge rusher Da'Shawn Womack, both five-star recruits according to 247Sports Composite.

The haul ended with LSU holding the No. 6 recruiting class in the nation heading into Wednesday, an impressive result given that the Tigers' staff only had less time to recruit the class.

Which player LSU football still could sign

Nyckoles Harbor, one of two uncommitted five-star recruits, had interest in LSU throughout the fall, even detailing his relationship with defensive line coach Jamar Cain in November.

"Definitely, that connection that me and coach Cain built over the whole year, it’s been amazing," Harbor told On3 Sports. "It’s been really amazing, truly amazing. Just (knowing) him since Oklahoma to following him to USC and then LSU, it’s been a tremendous journey with him. He’s probably been, I’d say, my best relation with a coach that I’ve had in college football."

But Harbor's interest in LSU has faded since the early signing period. The Tigers cracked his top seven schools, but he never ended up making a visit to Baton Rouge, according to On3. Instead, Maryland, South Carolina, Michigan and Oregon have garnered official visits from Harbor.

EVALUATING LSU POSITION GROUPS:Upgrade or downgrade? Where LSU football's position groups stand before spring practice

LSU FOOTBALL PORTAL TRACKER 2023:LSU football: Who's in? Who's out? Tracking Brian Kelly, Tigers' transfer portal activity

LSU FOOTBALL PORTAL RANKINGS:Ranking Brian Kelly's 11 LSU football transfer portal additions for 2023 season so far

Besides Harbor, the other uncommitted five-star recruit – tight end Duce Robinson – has shown little interest in LSU. Four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada had LSU among his final schools before committing to Miami but hasn't shown interest in the Tigers since decommitting from Miami and backing out of his National Letter of Intent with Florida.

The only recruit LSU appears to be in the mix for on National Signing Day is three-star defensive lineman Jamel Howard. The Chicago prospect visited Baton Rouge on Jan. 20 despite receiving a late offer from the Tigers on Dec. 6, according to 247Sports.

Cain is also leading the way in his recruitment but LSU faces stiff competition for his services. Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois and Miami are also involved, per On3.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

New study reveals interesting LSU football stadium fact

LSU football’s Tiger Stadium is one of North America’s most photogenic sports venues. Such is according to a study published by OBLG. LSU football fans that have visited Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge are keen on its beauty. So much so the facility was recognized as ‘one of the most Instagrammable sports venues in North America.‘ Inspired by TripAdvisor reviews, OBLG took to Instagram to search out sports venue-specific hashtags. They discovered Tiger Stadium is a top 10 most Instagrammed sports facility with 38,009 hashtags.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

The position situation that LSU's current 2024 commits walk into

LSU is off to one of the faster starts in this 2024 recruiting cycle, currently boasting the No. 2 class in the country as we approach a dead period in recruiting. Coaches are always planning ahead in recruiting. In other words they’re analyzing every possible scenario when knowing what players and positions to attack given the scenarios of the current roster. LSU wants to build this program with freshmen and this will be the second full year that Brian Kelly and this coaching staff get to recruit a class, with major additions at positions of need starting to fill up with still 11 months to go until the early signing period.
BATON ROUGE, LA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

After huge victory, No. 4 Alabama gets LSU next

No. 4 Alabama bounced back from its biggest loss of the season to have its largest margin of victory ever against an SEC opponent. Its next opponent knows just how explosive the Crimson Tide can be. Alabama visits LSU on Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge, La., three weeks after the Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers 106-66 on Jan. 14 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Major LSU football star launches personal logo, website, and merchandise

LSU football fans eager to represent their favorite players ahead of the 2023 season are in luck. Today, another Tigers star player announced his new website, logo, and apparel line. LSU football linebacker Harold Perkins is the latest prominent college athlete to take advantage of NIL opportunities. The 2nd year...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Southern announces 2023 football schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars football will host six home games for the 2023 season. The home games include matchups against Jackson State, FAMU, and Prairie View A&M. The Jaguars released its full football schedule Wednesday night. The Jaguars open the season on the road...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Henry County Daily Herald

Dutchtown celebrates four college signees

Dutchtown held a National Signing Day ceremony Wednesday to honor four seniors for signing with college football programs. Running back Jamal Bing will play in the Ivy League for Penn, linebacker Dwight Johnson Jr. signed with East Carolina, athlete Amarion Yarbough is headed to Fairmont State and defensive back Tarez Hamilton signed with Kennesaw State.
GEISMAR, LA
theadvocate.com

What's being built near the intersection of Burbank and Lee?

Elite Training Academy is building a sports training facility just south of the LSU campus. The 55,600-square-foot facility at 5414 Burbank Drive is set to open in the summer. It will feature two outdoor football fields and a 60-yard indoor field, along with wellness facilities and a weight training center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge

If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Family speaks out after LSU med student shot in random Green Hills attack

GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WSMV) – A family is speaking out for the first time after a 26-year-old woman was violently attacked in Green Hills Monday night. The woman, a Harpeth Hall graduate, and Louisiana State University medical student, was attacked randomly by two unidentified suspects at the corner of Trimble Road and Esteswood Drive, according to police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Center Square

Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money

(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022. A review of the statement of revenues and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
BRProud

Here’s where you can get boiled crawfish in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana’s crawfish season runs from January through July. Coincidentally, the season runs at the same time as Mardi Gras and the state’s festival season, making them a popular way to pass a good time between parades. Eating boiled crawfish with friends and family is a deep-rooted tradition. Native Americans were […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KSLA

Winning Powerball ticket worth $100K sold in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was recently sold in Baton Rouge, according to Lousiana Lottery officials. The ticket was sold at the Circle K store on Bluebonnet Boulevard ahead of the drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Lottery officials made the below post to social...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
619K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy