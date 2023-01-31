Effective: 2023-02-04 09:03:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union Arctic high pressure will continue building in this morning with some of the coldest air of the season. Gusty northwest winds will combine with the cold temperatures to create wind chills of 5 to 15 below zero this morning. Some values of less than 15 below are possible but should be mainly isolated. With an anomalously warm winter, many are not acclimated to such cold temperatures and such cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO