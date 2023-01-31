Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Chill Warning issued for Eastern Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 03:03:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Columbia WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 to 50 below zero. Gusty winds up to 35 mph will diminish in the late morning. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Berkshire County. In New York, Eastern Columbia County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 09:59:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire Counties. In New York, Eastern Columbia County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Montgomery, Schoharie, Southern Fulton, Southern Herkimer by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 09:59:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Montgomery; Schoharie; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Western Albany; Western Greene; Western Schenectady; Western Ulster WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...The Mohawk and Schoharie Valleys, Helderbergs and eastern Catskills in eastern New York. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Sussex by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 08:57:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sussex WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING Wind chill values are rising above criteria but will still be quite low today.
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 09:03:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union Arctic high pressure will continue building in this morning with some of the coldest air of the season. Gusty northwest winds will combine with the cold temperatures to create wind chills of 5 to 15 below zero this morning. Some values of less than 15 below are possible but should be mainly isolated. With an anomalously warm winter, many are not acclimated to such cold temperatures and such cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Suffolk, Northern Nassau, Northern Westchester by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 09:59:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Suffolk; Northern Nassau; Northern Westchester; Northwest Suffolk; Orange; Putnam; Rockland; Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southern Westchester; Southwest Suffolk Arctic high pressure will continue building in this morning with some of the coldest air of the season. Gusty northwest winds will combine with the cold temperatures to create wind chills of 5 to 15 below zero this morning. Some values of less than 15 below are possible but should be mainly isolated. With an anomalously warm winter, many are not acclimated to such cold temperatures and such cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
