Myrtle Beach, SC

#19. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

By StacieStauffSmith Photos // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

- Home price appreciation since 2021: +24.90%

- Home price appreciation since 2017: +79.47%

A small town on the South Carolina coast held a "name-the-town" contest in 1900 when few people lived there year-round. The name Myrtle Beach won the contest , though it didn't officially become a city of over 5,000 permanent residents for another 57 years.

Myrtle Beach was a military town for almost half a century until the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base closed in 1993. After the closure, its population continued to climb, reaching over 400,000 in 2022 .

Lower prices are likely a significant draw for prospective residents. A Forbes review found the cost of living in Myrtle Beach was 9% lower, and housing was 32% cheaper than the national average.

