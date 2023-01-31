Effective: 2023-02-04 09:59:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Fulton; Northern Herkimer; Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren; Northern Washington; Southeast Warren; Southern Washington WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...The southern Adirondacks and Lake George Saratoga Region in eastern New York and southern Vermont. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

FULTON COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO