Wind Chill Warning issued for Hamilton, Northern Fulton, Northern Herkimer by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 09:59:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Fulton; Northern Herkimer; Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren; Northern Washington; Southeast Warren; Southern Washington WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...The southern Adirondacks and Lake George Saratoga Region in eastern New York and southern Vermont. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS
Wind Chill Warning issued for Eastern Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 09:59:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Columbia WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire Counties. In New York, Eastern Columbia County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS
