Jessica Sanders sworn in as Autauga County's new district judge

PRATTVILLE — Jessica Kelley Sanders has been sworn in as Autauga County district judge.

The 40-year-old Republican was appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey to fill out the remaining two years in the term of Joy Pace Booth, who was elected in November to the Autauga County circuit judge post.

Sanders's appointment took effect Dec. 16 and she began work the next day. Her public investiture was held Friday afternoon in the Autauga County Courthouse. She was serving as governmental affairs director for the Alabama Department of Education before her appointment as district judge.

She's a former prosecutor who served as assistant district attorney for 10 years under then-District Attorney Randall Houston. She served Autauga, Chilton and Elmore counties.

She came to the DA's office as an intern before she completed her studies at Faulkner University's Jones School of Law. She also served as legal counsel to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Sanders sought the Republican nomination for Autauga County circuit judge in the May 2022 primary, but lost to Booth.

She and her husband, Russ, are Prattville residents. He is the assistant director for the City of Prattville's parks and recreation department.

