Ice festival in Plymouth, Shiver on the River in Detroit: 5 things to do this weekend
Bundle up and enjoy the fun at these outdoor events around the region this weekend. Warming areas are available at each event, offering a break from the cold temperatures in the forecast. Here are some things to do for the weekend of Feb. 3: Plymouth Ice Festival ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor restaurant week starts this weekend! Here are the details...
Ann Arbor is known for its wide variety of restaurants serving up delicious food. This weekend you can try all kinds of special menus with the kick-off of Ann Arbor Restaurant Week this Sunday, February 5th. The event starts on Sunday, and runs through Friday, February 10th. Over 30 different...
Detroit News
Why these unique snow sculptures in Metro Detroit are going viral
Most people mold snowmen when a big storm hits. Not Jennifer Ramirez of Madison Heights or Jamison Agnello of Harrison Township. When a storm blanketed Metro Detroit with more than seven inches of snow last week, both skipped making something traditional and took a bite out of something much bigger. Ramirez sculpted sharks in her front yard while Agnello made a giraffe.
wemu.org
Long-awaited Ypsilanti homeless shelter set to open Monday
After some staffing challenges caused some delays, Ypsilanti’s first overnight shelter for people experiencing homelessness is ready to open its doors. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on North Huron Street agreed to open its doors to the area’s less fortunate back in November. However, finding staff to run the operation has been a challenge.
fox2detroit.com
Plymouth Ice Fest, Oddities and Horror, beer history, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
Bundle up this weekend! It's going to be cold and full of things to do. Find more things to do here. Browse dozens of ice sculptures around Downtown Plymouth during this annual winter event. There will be a petting zoo, an ice bar, "Frozen" playing at the Penn Theater, and more.
Several Michigan museums free for Bank of America cardholders this weekend
(CBS DETROIT) - Bank of America cardholders can get free admission to several Detroit museums this weekend thanks to the company's Museums on Us program.During the first full weekend of every month, Bank of America cardholders have the opportunity to choose from 225 cultural institutions across the country to visit for free. This program is available to Bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank (U.S. Trust) credit or debit holders. For more details on eligibility, visit here. Here are the museums in Michigan that participate in this program:Arab American National MuseumHenry Ford Museum of American InnovationCharles H. Wright Museum of African American HistoryMichigan Science Center Flint Institute of Arts Grand Rapids Art Museum Grand Rapids Public Museum Cardholders can get free admission this weekend on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5.
Tv20detroit.com
Multiple Ross Dress for Less locations coming to Michigan
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan will soon be home to multiple Ross Dress for Less locations, 7 Action News has learned. According to the discount retailer's store locator map, there are currently no Michigan stores. Ross' Sandusksy, Ohio store is currently the closest location to Michigan. Southgate City Administrator...
HometownLife.com
Saint John's Resort in Plymouth Township unveils $40M facelift
PLYMOUTH TWP. - It’s absolutely gorgeous. Those were the words of Ethan Zink, who was attending a conference on mental health last month at Saint John’s Resort. Formerly known as The Inn at Saint John's, the establishment has undergone a $40 million rebranding transformation over the past year.
washtenawvoice.com
Dental clinic reopens, offers low prices
The on-campus dental clinic at WCC will open its doors again this winter during the months of February and March. The clinic is run by WCC dental assisting students who work with other dental students at the University of Michigan. Services are provided by the students, who are overseen by a licensed dentist. In most cases, cash or check payment is expected. Anyone 18 and up living in the Washtenaw County area is welcome to be seen. Students under 18 at Washtenaw Technical Middle College, the high school at WCC, are also welcomed if accompanied by a parent or guardian.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County college closing large campus, residents concerned about what site may become
WATERFORD, Mich. – Oakland Community College is closing a large campus in Waterford and residents are concerned about what the site may become in the future. It’s a game-changing decision few saw coming in Oakland County -- Oakland Community College is closing a large campus. The Oakland Community...
Michigan Daily
Stop ignoring homeless people on State Street
This article is part of a special collaboration between Michigan in Color and Groundcover News. Read the rest of the joint issue here. If you ever find yourself at the University of Michigan, chances are you’ll take a trip down State Street. During the early evening hours after the last classes for the day have ended, State Street comes alive. Many of the local campus eateries, shopping and living complexes are centrally located there. Although it is a hub for college students and located in the heart of one of the country’s best college towns, Ann Arbor is still a city where individuals and families with no association with the University reside.
Subdivision under construction north of Ann Arbor could trigger more growth nearby
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Roger Harris can remember sitting outside his cousin’s home overlooking a cornfield just north of Ann Arbor, watching deer and foxes dart across the lawn. Today, the same view is framed by a construction zone for a 264-unit housing development rising across Whitmore Lake Road,...
WILX-TV
State Police: 3 bodies found in Highland Park basement identified
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police Second District confirmed Friday the bodies found in an abandoned Highland Park apartment basement Thursday are the three rappers missing since Jan. 21. Armani Kelly, Oscoda Montoya Givens, Dante Wicker, were scheduled to perform at a party at Lounge 31 in Detroit on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Church looking to transform house-turned-youth activity center into home again for refugees in Plymouth
DETROIT – Over the next three years, an estimated 4,000 refugees will resettle in Michigan. The folks over at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Plymouth are fundraising to transform a house-turned-youth activity center into a home again so that it can host refugees. Betsy Sole took on fundraising...
Sisters celebrate success of Black, woman-owned marijuana dispensary in Detroit
A Black woman-owned dispensary is among the first equity applicants to begin selling adult-use marijuana within Detroit city limits.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Missing teen found dead at high school; second teen found safe
It’s been a harrowing week in Ann Arbor. Over the weekend, 15-year-old Pioneer High School student Adriana Davidson was reported missing. On Monday, police discovered her body by the school’s athletic fields. (My apologies. I made a mistake in an earlier version of this post and had the wrong age.)
Detroit News
Ann Arbor students demand more mental health resources after classmate's death
A group of students from Ann Arbor Pioneer High School walked out of class on Thursday to raise awareness of the need for more mental health resources in school, just days after their 15-year-old classmate was found dead on school grounds. Ximena Rowe Avila, a 10th grader at Pioneer, was...
fox2detroit.com
Student caught with gun at Detroit's Martin Luther King high school
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Public Schools Community District said on Friday that a student at Martin Luther King senior high school was found carrying a gun inside the school. According to a statement from the school district, a parent and teacher both contacted the school's administration about information...
WLUC
AAA of Michigan issues statewide Arctic Air Advisory
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - As arctic air continues to blast Michigan and with the weather forecast calling for some of the coldest temperatures of the year thus far, AAA is issuing a Michigan statewide Arctic Air Advisory. Temperatures are expected to hover in the teens and single digits for the...
