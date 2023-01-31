ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor restaurant week starts this weekend! Here are the details...

Ann Arbor is known for its wide variety of restaurants serving up delicious food. This weekend you can try all kinds of special menus with the kick-off of Ann Arbor Restaurant Week this Sunday, February 5th. The event starts on Sunday, and runs through Friday, February 10th. Over 30 different...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Why these unique snow sculptures in Metro Detroit are going viral

Most people mold snowmen when a big storm hits. Not Jennifer Ramirez of Madison Heights or Jamison Agnello of Harrison Township. When a storm blanketed Metro Detroit with more than seven inches of snow last week, both skipped making something traditional and took a bite out of something much bigger. Ramirez sculpted sharks in her front yard while Agnello made a giraffe.
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
wemu.org

Long-awaited Ypsilanti homeless shelter set to open Monday

After some staffing challenges caused some delays, Ypsilanti’s first overnight shelter for people experiencing homelessness is ready to open its doors. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on North Huron Street agreed to open its doors to the area’s less fortunate back in November. However, finding staff to run the operation has been a challenge.
YPSILANTI, MI
CBS Detroit

Several Michigan museums free for Bank of America cardholders this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - Bank of America cardholders can get free admission to several Detroit museums this weekend thanks to the company's Museums on Us program.During the first full weekend of every month, Bank of America cardholders have the opportunity to choose from 225 cultural institutions across the country to visit for free. This program is available to Bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank (U.S. Trust) credit or debit holders. For more details on eligibility, visit here. Here are the museums in Michigan that participate in this program:Arab American National MuseumHenry Ford Museum of American InnovationCharles H. Wright Museum of African American HistoryMichigan Science Center Flint Institute of Arts Grand Rapids Art Museum Grand Rapids Public Museum Cardholders can get free admission this weekend on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Multiple Ross Dress for Less locations coming to Michigan

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan will soon be home to multiple Ross Dress for Less locations, 7 Action News has learned. According to the discount retailer's store locator map, there are currently no Michigan stores. Ross' Sandusksy, Ohio store is currently the closest location to Michigan. Southgate City Administrator...
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Saint John's Resort in Plymouth Township unveils $40M facelift

PLYMOUTH TWP. - It’s absolutely gorgeous. Those were the words of Ethan Zink, who was attending a conference on mental health last month at Saint John’s Resort. Formerly known as The Inn at Saint John's, the establishment has undergone a $40 million rebranding transformation over the past year.
PLYMOUTH, MI
washtenawvoice.com

Dental clinic reopens, offers low prices

The on-campus dental clinic at WCC will open its doors again this winter during the months of February and March. The clinic is run by WCC dental assisting students who work with other dental students at the University of Michigan. Services are provided by the students, who are overseen by a licensed dentist. In most cases, cash or check payment is expected. Anyone 18 and up living in the Washtenaw County area is welcome to be seen. Students under 18 at Washtenaw Technical Middle College, the high school at WCC, are also welcomed if accompanied by a parent or guardian.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Stop ignoring homeless people on State Street

This article is part of a special collaboration between Michigan in Color and Groundcover News. Read the rest of the joint issue here. If you ever find yourself at the University of Michigan, chances are you’ll take a trip down State Street. During the early evening hours after the last classes for the day have ended, State Street comes alive. Many of the local campus eateries, shopping and living complexes are centrally located there. Although it is a hub for college students and located in the heart of one of the country’s best college towns, Ann Arbor is still a city where individuals and families with no association with the University reside.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

State Police: 3 bodies found in Highland Park basement identified

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police Second District confirmed Friday the bodies found in an abandoned Highland Park apartment basement Thursday are the three rappers missing since Jan. 21. Armani Kelly, Oscoda Montoya Givens, Dante Wicker, were scheduled to perform at a party at Lounge 31 in Detroit on...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Student caught with gun at Detroit's Martin Luther King high school

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Public Schools Community District said on Friday that a student at Martin Luther King senior high school was found carrying a gun inside the school. According to a statement from the school district, a parent and teacher both contacted the school's administration about information...
DETROIT, MI
WLUC

AAA of Michigan issues statewide Arctic Air Advisory

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - As arctic air continues to blast Michigan and with the weather forecast calling for some of the coldest temperatures of the year thus far, AAA is issuing a Michigan statewide Arctic Air Advisory. Temperatures are expected to hover in the teens and single digits for the...
DEARBORN, MI

