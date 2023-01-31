ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

MSHA: Burst pipeline killed 1, injured 1 at Nevada gold mine

EUREKA, Nev. (AP) — Two miners were trying to remove a water pipeline at a gold mine in northeast Nevada last month when the pipe burst, killing one and injuring the other, according to a preliminary report issued by federal safety investigators. Alejandro Castaneda, 49, who had been working...
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
Arizona ranchers to be paid for removing livestock carcasses

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Livestock Loss Board is implementing a new incentive program that will compensate ranchers for removing livestock carcasses to locations where they aren’t accessible to Mexican wolves. Officials announced Wednesday that the board will pay ranchers $250 for each carcass that is made unavailable...
ARIZONA STATE
2 California teens held in killings over illegal vape sale

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two Southern California teenagers have been arrested in connection with the killings of two young men last month during a meeting involving the illegal sale of vape products, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. A 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday at his home in...
SAN MARCOS, CA
CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, February 5, 2023. The following message is transmitted at the request of the U.S. Forest Service Sierra Avalanche Center. The Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee has issued a BACKCOUNTRY. AVALANCHE WATCH for the following areas: NWS Reno NV - NVZ002. (Greater Lake...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO. MIDNIGHT PST SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Kern River Valley, Piute Walker Basin, Tehachapi,. Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes and Mojave Desert. * WHEN...From midnight...
HANFORD, CA
CT Forecast

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index.
CONNECTICUT STATE

