East Lansing, MI

Bleacher Report

Anthony Richardson Should Be in 'Conversation' as 2023 NFL Draft's Top QB, per Scout

The quarterback class at the 2023 NFL draft may lack a clear top option at the moment, but at least one player is slowly gaining traction as a consideration. According to Ben Solak of The Ringer, "Most rank Kentucky's Will Levis, Alabama's Bryce Young, and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud at the top, but I spoke to one scout who thinks Florida's Anthony Richardson belongs in the conversation."
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Max Duggan's NFL Potential Questioned by Fans After Being Outshined at Senior Bowl

Several players stood out at the 2023 Senior Bowl as the National team earned a 27-10 win over American team, but it was a day to forget for TCU's Max Duggan. The Heisman Trophy runner-up was the biggest name in the competition and had a chance to improve his stock on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. He instead finished 4-of-9 for 26 yards, featuring some missed throws and a brutal fumble.
FORT WORTH, TX
Bleacher Report

7 Prospects Flying Up NFL Draft Boards After Senior Bowl Week

For many coaches and talent evaluators, the Senior Bowl starts NFL draft season. The annual all-star game in Mobile, Alabama, is the first stop as they switch gears from the regular season and playoffs to building their next rosters through the draft. It's also one of the most useful predraft...
MOBILE, AL
Bleacher Report

NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Execs View Bryce Young as No. 1 QB Despite Durability Concerns

The majority of NFL executives reportedly view Alabama's Bryce Young as the top quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the consensus among NFL execs is that Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Kentucky's Will Levis make up the top tier of quarterbacks in the class, while Florida's Anthony Richardson is considered a first-round candidate as well.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bleacher Report

Jim Boeheim Rips NIL Rules; Says Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, Miami 'Bought' Teams

Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim provided a harsh assessment of the sport as a result of name, image and likeness deals. "This is an awful place we're in in college basketball," he told reporters Saturday. "Pittsburgh bought a team. OK, fine. My [big donor] talks about it, but he doesn't give anyone any money. Nothing. Not one guy. Our guys make like $20,000. Wake Forest bought a team. Miami bought a team. ... It's like, 'Really, this is where we are?' That's really where we are, and it's only going to get worse."
SYRACUSE, NY

