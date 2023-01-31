Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim provided a harsh assessment of the sport as a result of name, image and likeness deals. "This is an awful place we're in in college basketball," he told reporters Saturday. "Pittsburgh bought a team. OK, fine. My [big donor] talks about it, but he doesn't give anyone any money. Nothing. Not one guy. Our guys make like $20,000. Wake Forest bought a team. Miami bought a team. ... It's like, 'Really, this is where we are?' That's really where we are, and it's only going to get worse."

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO