Bleacher Report
South Carolina DE Monteque Rhames II Arrested on Weapons Charge, Suspended by Team
South Carolina defensive end Monteque Rhames II has been suspended by the program after being charged with carrying weapons on school property and obstructing justice, according to Emily Adams of the Greenville News. Rhames, a member of South Carolina's 2023 class, was booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center at...
Bleacher Report
Notre Dame's Tommy Rees Reportedly Accepts Alabama OC Job on Nick Saban's Staff
Notre Dame's Tommy Rees will become the next offensive coordinator of the Alabama Crimson Tide, according to Mike Berardino of the South Bend Tribune. Rees, who filled the same role with the Fighting Irish, will take over for Bill O'Brien, who was hired to be offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots this winter.
Bleacher Report
Quarterbacks in the 2023 CFB Recruiting Class with a Shot to Start as Freshmen
National signing day wrapped up Wednesday, and a number of teams across the country locked down talented quarterbacks. While there's no way to predict if any of them will see the field immediately, a few are good enough to play right away. While that used to be a rarity, we're...
Bleacher Report
Anthony Richardson Should Be in 'Conversation' as 2023 NFL Draft's Top QB, per Scout
The quarterback class at the 2023 NFL draft may lack a clear top option at the moment, but at least one player is slowly gaining traction as a consideration. According to Ben Solak of The Ringer, "Most rank Kentucky's Will Levis, Alabama's Bryce Young, and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud at the top, but I spoke to one scout who thinks Florida's Anthony Richardson belongs in the conversation."
Bleacher Report
Max Duggan's NFL Potential Questioned by Fans After Being Outshined at Senior Bowl
Several players stood out at the 2023 Senior Bowl as the National team earned a 27-10 win over American team, but it was a day to forget for TCU's Max Duggan. The Heisman Trophy runner-up was the biggest name in the competition and had a chance to improve his stock on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. He instead finished 4-of-9 for 26 yards, featuring some missed throws and a brutal fumble.
Bleacher Report
7 Prospects Flying Up NFL Draft Boards After Senior Bowl Week
For many coaches and talent evaluators, the Senior Bowl starts NFL draft season. The annual all-star game in Mobile, Alabama, is the first stop as they switch gears from the regular season and playoffs to building their next rosters through the draft. It's also one of the most useful predraft...
Bleacher Report
NFL Exec: 'TCU Did Little to Improve' Max Duggan's Mechanics; Accuracy Is 'Erratic'
There is reportedly concern about the mechanics and accuracy of TCU quarterback Max Duggan as he prepares to enter the NFL draft. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic on Saturday, an NFL official said the TCU coaching staff "did little to improve" Duggan's throwing mechanics, leading to "erratic" accuracy.
Bleacher Report
NFL Draft Rumors: QB Hendon Hooker 'Impressed' During Team Interviews at Senior Bowl
Amid questions about his health and age heading into the 2023 NFL draft, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker may have helped himself with in-person meetings at the Senior Bowl. Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, the 25-year-old Hooker "impressed" teams in his interviews in Alabama this week. Hooker is still recovering after...
Bleacher Report
NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Execs View Bryce Young as No. 1 QB Despite Durability Concerns
The majority of NFL executives reportedly view Alabama's Bryce Young as the top quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the consensus among NFL execs is that Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Kentucky's Will Levis make up the top tier of quarterbacks in the class, while Florida's Anthony Richardson is considered a first-round candidate as well.
Bleacher Report
Jim Boeheim Rips NIL Rules; Says Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, Miami 'Bought' Teams
Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim provided a harsh assessment of the sport as a result of name, image and likeness deals. "This is an awful place we're in in college basketball," he told reporters Saturday. "Pittsburgh bought a team. OK, fine. My [big donor] talks about it, but he doesn't give anyone any money. Nothing. Not one guy. Our guys make like $20,000. Wake Forest bought a team. Miami bought a team. ... It's like, 'Really, this is where we are?' That's really where we are, and it's only going to get worse."
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Draft Rumors: Raiders, Eagles, Lions Linked to CB with Top-10 Picks
Cornerback appears to have become one of the most coveted position groups leading into the 2023 NFL draft, and at least three teams within the top 10 are considering drafting a player at the position. According to The Ringer's Ben Solak, the Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions...
