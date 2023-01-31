Rise and shine for Stormi’s birthday! Kylie Jenner shared a sweet message and never-before-seen photos of her daughter Stormi to celebrate her fifth birthday. “i gave you the gift of life and life gave me the gift of you,” Jenner, 25, wrote in a gushing birthday tribute to her little one on Instagram Wednesday. “the most special girl. this little face. i will miss it as it keeps changing.” She added, “5 years of loving you and forever more to go. i will always be there for you for storm girl.” Jenner shared several new photos of her daughter including one where Stormi looked...

4 DAYS AGO