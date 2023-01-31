ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TMZ.com

T.I. & Tiny's 6-Year-Old Daughter Nails Cover of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'

T.I. and Tiny's little girl, Heiress Harris, is launching her music career with a bang-up cover of Rihanna's 'Black Panther' anthem "Lift Me Up" ... and Mom and Dad gotta be proud!!!. Heiress -- who's only 6 years old, btw -- dropped her rendition Thursday on IG ... and instantly...
Page Six

Kylie Jenner celebrates daughter Stormi’s 5th birthday with new photos

Rise and shine for Stormi’s birthday! Kylie Jenner shared a sweet message and never-before-seen photos of her daughter Stormi to celebrate her fifth birthday. “i gave you the gift of life and life gave me the gift of you,” Jenner, 25, wrote in a gushing birthday tribute to her little one on Instagram Wednesday. “the most special girl. this little face. i will miss it as it keeps changing.” She added, “5 years of loving you and forever more to go. i will always be there for you for storm girl.” Jenner shared several new photos of her daughter including one where Stormi looked...
Tyla

Mum praised for how she handled teenage daughter's pregnancy

A mum has received widespread praise for her sensitive reaction to her teenage daughter's pregnancy which she discovered by accident. It all went down when Nicole (@thehennessyshouse) discovered a pregnancy test wrapper on her bathroom floor and quickly realised that it must belong to her teenage daughter Angelina. Watch below:
Soap Hub

What Will Michael and Willow Name Their Baby?

Baby Girl Tait-Corinthos is finally here on General Hospital! Doesn't it feel like Willow has been pregnant...forever? It looked like she might not be around to name her daughter but luckily for all -- she survived.
Popculture

Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Reveals 'Classy, Beautiful' Name She Chose for Baby

Ireland Baldwin is sharing the "classy, beautiful" name she and her boyfriend RAC have chosen for their unborn baby. The 27-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger appeared on the Girlboss Radio podcast this week, where she opened up about her pregnancy and excitement about becoming a mother for the first time.
In Touch Weekly

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Shows Off Her Stylish Haircut in L.A.

New year, new her! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt proudly showed off her stylish buzz cut hairstyle while running errands in Los Angeles. The 16-year-old was seen walking to her car after stopping at a local L.A. market on Tuesday, January 31, carrying a large water bottle and keeping her earphones in, according to photos published by HollywoodLife. As the edgy yet casual fashionista she is, Shiloh sported a large black hooded sweatshirt, which covered up her shorts, and a pair of white sneakers. Since she first debuted the new ‘do in early January, her blonde buzzed locks have grown in slightly.
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiance’s Loren shows incredible postpartum weight loss progress

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik has taken to Instagram to share her incredible postpartum weight loss progress 5 months after giving birth to her third child in three years. Loren and her husband Alexei Brovarnik have been fan favorites ever since they were introduced to us on 90 Day...
Page Six

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi renew wedding vows with Kris Jenner’s help

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, hit the refresh button on their wedding vows after more than 14 years of marriage. The former talk show host took to social media on Thursday to share videos from their surprise ceremony, which was officiated by Kris Jenner and featured a performance by Brandi Carlile. “Portia surprised me at her birthday party by renewing our vows,” DeGeneres, 65, captioned the Instagram post. ”Thank you @KrisJenner for officiating and @BrandiCarlile for performing, and Portia for being the greatest gift to me, even on your birthday.” In the clip, de Rossi walked through a crowd of people wearing the same...
People

Molly Ringwald Celebrates 22nd Anniversary with Husband Panio Gianopoulos: 'Best Decision I Ever Made'

"Here's to 22 more, at least," wrote the Sixteen Candles actress in a tribute to her husband — whom she married in 2007 — on Instagram Molly Ringwald is celebrating 22 years with Panio Gianopoulos. The 54-year-old actress marked the milestone with her husband — whom she married in 2007 — with a post shared Wednesday on Instagram. "Today, the 'getaway car' and I are together 22 years!" wrote the Breakfast Club actress alongside two images of herself and Gianopoulos, 47, cuddling up together. RELATED: Molly Ringwald and 12-Year-Old Daughter Adele Enjoy Red...
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Throws Lavish Birthday Party For Stormi, 5, & Aire, 1, With Cute Custom Merch & More: Photos

Happy birthday to Stormi Webster and Aire Webster! Kylie Jenner threw a lavish party to celebrate her daughter’s 5th birthday, and her son’s 1st birthday, at her California mansion on Wednesday, February 1. Both Kylie, 25, and her sister Khloe Kardashian shared glimpses into the fabulous party on their respective Instagram Stories. Kylie, who shares her kids with her ex Travis Scott, 30, went out all to celebrate her two little ones, with custom merchandise that only a KarJenner would have at a kids’ birthday party.
PopSugar

Chance the Rapper's Daughters, Kensli and Marli, Are Practically His Twins

Chance the Rapper and his wife, Kirsten Corley, have some adorable little girls. The couple, who first met when they were just 9 years old, tied the knot in a Newport Beach, CA, ceremony back in 2019 after less than a year of being engaged. Though they welcomed their first child, daughter Kensli, in 2015, their second daughter, Marli, arrived a few months after their wedding.
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Takes Stroll With Her Twins

Summer Walker brought her twins out on a stroll on Tuesday night. Summer Walker has shared a picture of herself taking her twins out on a stroll on her Instagram Story. The post comes a month after the rapper gave birth to the two children. Walker didn’t include a caption...
seventeen.com

Kylie Jenner Just Shared Even More Photos and Videos of Aire in Honor of His 1st Birthday

Kylie Jenner marked Aire Webster’s first birthday by sharing the most photos and videos she ever has of her baby boy. Jenner posted a Reel on Instagram, captioning it, “AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you.” Within its first hour being up, the post garnered 3.9 million likes. You can view it here.

