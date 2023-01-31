Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
T.I. & Tiny's 6-Year-Old Daughter Nails Cover of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'
T.I. and Tiny's little girl, Heiress Harris, is launching her music career with a bang-up cover of Rihanna's 'Black Panther' anthem "Lift Me Up" ... and Mom and Dad gotta be proud!!!. Heiress -- who's only 6 years old, btw -- dropped her rendition Thursday on IG ... and instantly...
Kylie Jenner celebrates daughter Stormi’s 5th birthday with new photos
Rise and shine for Stormi’s birthday! Kylie Jenner shared a sweet message and never-before-seen photos of her daughter Stormi to celebrate her fifth birthday. “i gave you the gift of life and life gave me the gift of you,” Jenner, 25, wrote in a gushing birthday tribute to her little one on Instagram Wednesday. “the most special girl. this little face. i will miss it as it keeps changing.” She added, “5 years of loving you and forever more to go. i will always be there for you for storm girl.” Jenner shared several new photos of her daughter including one where Stormi looked...
Mum praised for how she handled teenage daughter's pregnancy
A mum has received widespread praise for her sensitive reaction to her teenage daughter's pregnancy which she discovered by accident. It all went down when Nicole (@thehennessyshouse) discovered a pregnancy test wrapper on her bathroom floor and quickly realised that it must belong to her teenage daughter Angelina. Watch below:
What Will Michael and Willow Name Their Baby?
Baby Girl Tait-Corinthos is finally here on General Hospital! Doesn't it feel like Willow has been pregnant...forever? It looked like she might not be around to name her daughter but luckily for all -- she survived.
Family Hustle: T.I. & Tiny’s Daughter Heiress Shows Off Her Vocal Chops In ‘Lift Me Up’ Cover
Could there be another heir to the musical dynasty that is T.I. & Tiny?
Popculture
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Reveals 'Classy, Beautiful' Name She Chose for Baby
Ireland Baldwin is sharing the "classy, beautiful" name she and her boyfriend RAC have chosen for their unborn baby. The 27-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger appeared on the Girlboss Radio podcast this week, where she opened up about her pregnancy and excitement about becoming a mother for the first time.
John Stamos Shares 'Wise Words' From His Toddler—And We Should All Take Note
The 'Full House' actor shared an adorable video of his son's thoughtful advice.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Shows Off Her Stylish Haircut in L.A.
New year, new her! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt proudly showed off her stylish buzz cut hairstyle while running errands in Los Angeles. The 16-year-old was seen walking to her car after stopping at a local L.A. market on Tuesday, January 31, carrying a large water bottle and keeping her earphones in, according to photos published by HollywoodLife. As the edgy yet casual fashionista she is, Shiloh sported a large black hooded sweatshirt, which covered up her shorts, and a pair of white sneakers. Since she first debuted the new ‘do in early January, her blonde buzzed locks have grown in slightly.
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiance’s Loren shows incredible postpartum weight loss progress
90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik has taken to Instagram to share her incredible postpartum weight loss progress 5 months after giving birth to her third child in three years. Loren and her husband Alexei Brovarnik have been fan favorites ever since they were introduced to us on 90 Day...
Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi renew wedding vows with Kris Jenner’s help
Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, hit the refresh button on their wedding vows after more than 14 years of marriage. The former talk show host took to social media on Thursday to share videos from their surprise ceremony, which was officiated by Kris Jenner and featured a performance by Brandi Carlile. “Portia surprised me at her birthday party by renewing our vows,” DeGeneres, 65, captioned the Instagram post. ”Thank you @KrisJenner for officiating and @BrandiCarlile for performing, and Portia for being the greatest gift to me, even on your birthday.” In the clip, de Rossi walked through a crowd of people wearing the same...
Molly Ringwald Celebrates 22nd Anniversary with Husband Panio Gianopoulos: 'Best Decision I Ever Made'
"Here's to 22 more, at least," wrote the Sixteen Candles actress in a tribute to her husband — whom she married in 2007 — on Instagram Molly Ringwald is celebrating 22 years with Panio Gianopoulos. The 54-year-old actress marked the milestone with her husband — whom she married in 2007 — with a post shared Wednesday on Instagram. "Today, the 'getaway car' and I are together 22 years!" wrote the Breakfast Club actress alongside two images of herself and Gianopoulos, 47, cuddling up together. RELATED: Molly Ringwald and 12-Year-Old Daughter Adele Enjoy Red...
Kylie Jenner Throws Lavish Birthday Party For Stormi, 5, & Aire, 1, With Cute Custom Merch & More: Photos
Happy birthday to Stormi Webster and Aire Webster! Kylie Jenner threw a lavish party to celebrate her daughter’s 5th birthday, and her son’s 1st birthday, at her California mansion on Wednesday, February 1. Both Kylie, 25, and her sister Khloe Kardashian shared glimpses into the fabulous party on their respective Instagram Stories. Kylie, who shares her kids with her ex Travis Scott, 30, went out all to celebrate her two little ones, with custom merchandise that only a KarJenner would have at a kids’ birthday party.
Adam Levine Welcomed His Third Child With Behati Prinsloo & People Are Trolling 'Baby Sumner'
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo just welcomed their third child, and people are already jumping to conclusions over the baby’s name. While this is probably a happy time for the couple, the world is not letting Levine off the hook for his cheating scandal just yet, and there are already plenty of "Sumner" jokes on the internet.
So In Love: Eve Sheds Happy ‘Tears’ For Son Wilde Wolfe’s 1st Birthday
Rapper Eve is shedding happy tears after celebrating her son Wilde Wolfe‘s first birthday on Wednesday. The “Let Me Blow Your Mind” hitmaker shared an adorable photo slide highlighting how she and her husband Maximillion chose to ring in their son’s first birthday. “Wilde’s #1stbirthday #tears...
Shakira gets emotional as fans surround her with love on first birthday following split from Gerard Piqué
Shakira definitely felt the love for her 46th birthday. The singer, shares the same birthday as her ex, Gerard Piqué, February 2nd. While the couple recenly teamed up for their son’s birthday, it’s been a dramatic time since the release of her song, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol....
Maria Bousada, the world’s oldest mother at 66 and how she gave birth to 2 twins
Maria del Carmen Bousada de Lara was a Spanish woman who made headlines around the world for her controversial and unprecedented decision to give birth to twins at the age of 66.
Heather Rae El Moussa Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Tarek El Moussa
Ring that Selling Sunset bell because this agent just closed the deal on expanding her family. Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa officially welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Jan. 31. They shared the news on Feb. 2 along with a photo of the little one in their arms.
PopSugar
Chance the Rapper's Daughters, Kensli and Marli, Are Practically His Twins
Chance the Rapper and his wife, Kirsten Corley, have some adorable little girls. The couple, who first met when they were just 9 years old, tied the knot in a Newport Beach, CA, ceremony back in 2019 after less than a year of being engaged. Though they welcomed their first child, daughter Kensli, in 2015, their second daughter, Marli, arrived a few months after their wedding.
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Takes Stroll With Her Twins
Summer Walker brought her twins out on a stroll on Tuesday night. Summer Walker has shared a picture of herself taking her twins out on a stroll on her Instagram Story. The post comes a month after the rapper gave birth to the two children. Walker didn’t include a caption...
seventeen.com
Kylie Jenner Just Shared Even More Photos and Videos of Aire in Honor of His 1st Birthday
Kylie Jenner marked Aire Webster’s first birthday by sharing the most photos and videos she ever has of her baby boy. Jenner posted a Reel on Instagram, captioning it, “AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you.” Within its first hour being up, the post garnered 3.9 million likes. You can view it here.
Comments / 0