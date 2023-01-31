15. The Villages, Florida

- Home price appreciation since 2021: +25.48%

- Home price appreciation since 2017: +70.43%

If asked to picture a retirement community, what comes to mind is potentially cookie-cutter residences and maybe even a swimming pool or a golf course. If you could scale that image to house over 125,000 residents, 50 golf courses , and over 90 miles of golf cart paths, you're describing The Villages in Florida.

Homes in the area cover a massive price range. Empty lots are for sale for as low as $5,000, with existing homes available for $160,000 to $2.3 million .

The Villages has community requirements to join the residences, but homeowners aren't required to be over the age of 55.