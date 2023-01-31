ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#2. Punta Gorda, Florida

By Khairil Azhar Junos // Shutterstock
 5 days ago

- Home price appreciation since 2021: +30.0%

- Home price appreciation since 2017: +93.61%

Punta Gorda dominated headlines after two major hurricanes made landfall there: Charley, in 2004; and Ian, in 2022. Charley was devastating to the area, but government officials learned lessons from the storm and updated building codes to ensure they were more resilient in the future. To the relief of residents, it appears to have worked: The Washington Post reported that the 2022 storm did far less damage .

