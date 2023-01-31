ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

#16. Nashville, Tennessee

By Brian Wilson Photography // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ecJiO_0kXlzwHw00

- Home price appreciation since 2021: +25.39%

- Home price appreciation since 2017: +80.35%

Whether referred to as " Music City " or "NashVegas," the bright lights and festive sounds of the city brought in over 14 million tourists in 2022 .

While primarily considered the home of country music, every aspect of the music industry is represented here, including in iconic venues like the nearly 100-year-old Grand Ole Opry or recording studios like Sound Emporium . It's even home to the largest record-pressing operation in North America.

Nashville residents enjoy prices that hover near U.S. averages. While home prices are 4% higher than average, living costs are 3% lower.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
35K+
Post
854K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy