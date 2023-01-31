ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

#13. Jacksonville, Florida

By ESB Professional // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eiRFs_0kXlzvPD00

- Home price appreciation since 2021: +25.58%

- Home price appreciation since 2017: +84.04%

Jacksonville shares the beaches of many coastal areas in Florida, plus the state's tax advantages, while also having a lower cost of living and average home price than the rest of the country . For fishing enthusiasts, it's a popular place to cast a line. It's home to the Northeast Florida Wahoo Shootout, which the city claims is the largest tournament in the world focused on catching wahoo, a sportfish prized for its speed and taste.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
35K+
Post
854K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy