Raleigh, NC

#17. Raleigh, North Carolina

 5 days ago

- Home price appreciation since 2021: +25.05%

- Home price appreciation since 2017: +74.53%

Raleigh was named for the twice-imprisoned British explorer Sir Walter Raleigh, who, despite sponsoring several expeditions to the New World, never actually set foot in his namesake city , or anywhere in what is now North Carolina, for that matter.

The verdant city of Raleigh was nicknamed the "City of Oaks" by its founders in the late 1700s . Though the widespread, sturdy trees may be a welcome sign to many visitors and residents, the 24 million U.S. residents suffering from hay fever may be less impressed.

In addition to the tree-lined streets, employment is bound to be a big draw to Raleigh. In 2020, reviewing the most recent data available, Glassdoor found Raleigh the best city for jobs among the 50 most populated U.S. metropolitan areas.

