ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

#11. Lakeland, Florida

By Rob Hainer // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RI7Bq_0kXlzsl200

- Home price appreciation since 2021: +26.09%

- Home price appreciation since 2017: +93.46%

In the center of the I-4 corridor —the interstate that bisects Florida horizontally from Tampa through Orlando to Daytona Beach—lies the tiny town of Lakeland. Well known among aviators for Sun 'n Fun , the second-largest aviation expo in the world , the area offers ready access to attractions in Orlando and Tampa, with a cost of living that's 6% lower than the national average .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
35K+
Post
854K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy