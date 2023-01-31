#11. Lakeland, Florida
- Home price appreciation since 2021: +26.09%
- Home price appreciation since 2017: +93.46%
In the center of the I-4 corridor —the interstate that bisects Florida horizontally from Tampa through Orlando to Daytona Beach—lies the tiny town of Lakeland. Well known among aviators for Sun 'n Fun , the second-largest aviation expo in the world , the area offers ready access to attractions in Orlando and Tampa, with a cost of living that's 6% lower than the national average .
