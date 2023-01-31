ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

#1. North Port, Florida

By Florida Aerial Pics // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kk6LX_0kXlzqza00

- Home price appreciation since 2021: +31.05%

- Home price appreciation since 2017: +92.11%

North Port is the only place in Florida that has an entire state forest within its limits , in addition to 80 miles of freshwater canals. While many of those canals lack a relaxing beach, many are lined with mangroves, and Lido Key offers mangrove tunnels for explorers to check out.

This story originally appeared on NashvillesMLS and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
35K+
Post
854K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy