14. Durham, North Carolina

- Home price appreciation since 2021: +25.53%

- Home price appreciation since 2017: +74.11%

Durham, along with Raleigh, at #17 on this list, is part of North Carolina's "Research Triangle" region, named for its proximity to three major universities: North Carolina State University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Duke University.

Those three schools, along with Wake Forest, are college basketball powerhouses and have been cited as anchors of a hoops-crazy region nicknamed " Tobacco Road " for the crop's role in their founding, funding, and culture.

Those aren't the only legendary sports teams in Durham, though. The city's minor league baseball team, the Durham Bulls, featured in the 1988 movie "Bull Durham ," won the 2022 AAA Minor League Championship .

There's plenty of work for those not as interested in sports: The city's unemployment is regularly lower than the national unemployment rate , according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The median sales price in November 2022 was $400,000 , according to the local real estate trade group.