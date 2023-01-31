6. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

- Home price appreciation since 2021: +27.29%

- Home price appreciation since 2017: +76.84%

Fort Lauderdale experienced a population and construction boom after World War II, though it did not grow as rapidly as some of its nearby cities and even saw a dip in residents in the 1990s. It retains the urban feel of larger Florida cities while remaining smaller and more spread out. That feeling will cost you: The cost of living is 19% higher here than the national average.