18. Savannah, Georgia

- Home price appreciation since 2021: +24.92%

- Home price appreciation since 2017: +69.02%

Savannah is a picturesque Southern town with antebellum architecture and massive trees draped with Spanish moss. The 1994 book "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil"—and the Clint Eastwood-directed movie inspired by it—was set here, helping to raise Savannah's profile among other lively, stately Southern cities.

A Forbes analysis found that home costs are 29% lower , and the cost of living is 13% lower than the national average. These lower prices and Southern charm likely played a role in the increase in home prices there.