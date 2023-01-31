- Home price appreciation since 2021: +24.88%

- Home price appreciation since 2017: +74.31%

Miami is known worldwide for glamorous beaches and expensive sports cars cruising down the highways with their tops down so passengers can soak up the sun.

Prices for single-family homes in Miami-Dade County continue to rise, according to local real estate figures, and reached a median of $568,000 in September 2022. Condominium units are more affordable, with a median price of $395,000.

Plenty of people are drawn to Miami for all the benefits of living in Florida, including beautiful beaches and no personal income tax, combined with the entertainment options and job opportunities of a large city.

Miami is home to immigrants from Central and South America, Cuba, and Haiti. The cultural and epicurean traditions of those places are deeply interwoven with the city's identity. The city also offers plenty of bars and clubs, contributing to a nightlife experience unlike anywhere else.