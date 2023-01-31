Metros with the highest rates of home appreciation

Homeownership is a big part of the American dream, though that goal became more expensive in 2022.

NashvillesMLS examined data from the Federal Housing Finance Agency to see where home values have appreciated or grown the most over the past year. Metros were ranked by the one-year home appreciation from the third quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2022.

To be included in this analysis, each metro had to have recorded at least 15,000 real estate transactions over the past 10 years. Metro areas include the central city and its surrounding towns and suburbs.

U.S. home prices jumped 12.4% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the year before, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index.

Home prices rose in all 50 states and Washington D.C. over the past year, but the largest increases were in the southernmost states, from Florida and South Carolina to Arizona and California, an area often called the "Sun Belt."

Florida topped the list, with prices in the Sunshine State rising 22.7% compared to the year before. In fact, 14 of the 15 metro areas showing the highest price increases were in Florida, though many other areas in the U.S. Southeast made an appearance.