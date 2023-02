Looking for Thursday closures and delays? Find them here .

Freezing rain and potentially icy road conditions across Middle Tennessee triggered school closings for Wednesday. Here are the latest updates.

School closures, delays for Middle Tennessee

Bedford County Schools: Closed Wednesday

Cheatham County Schools: Closed Wednesday

Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools: Closed Wednesday

Coffee County Schools: Closed Wednesday

Dickson County Schools: Closed Wednesday

Fisk University: Closed Wednesday

Franklin Special Schools District: Closed Wednesday

Humphreys County Schools: Closed Wednesday

Lebanon Special School District: Closed Wednesday

Maury County: Closed Wednesday

Metro Nashville Public Schools: Closed Wednesday

Robertson County Schools: Closed Wednesday

Stewart County Schools: Closed Wednesday

Sumner County: Closed Wednesday

Tennessee State University: Closed Wednesday

Williamson County Schools: Closed Wednesday

Wilson County Schools: Closed Wednesday

Metro Social Services also announced they would delay opening until 10 a.m.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Middle TN school closures Wednesday: MNPS, Williamson County Schools cancel classes