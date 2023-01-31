ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

New York attorney general will seek sanctions against Trump in civil fraud lawsuit

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zxBmS_0kXlzMx800

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) plans to seek court sanctions against former President Trump in her civil fraud lawsuit, her office told a state judge on Tuesday.

James’s office said formal answers to her $250 million lawsuit filed by Trump, his three oldest children and the family’s businesses last week were “deficient in a host of ways” and merit sanctions for them and their attorneys.

“Defendants falsely deny facts they have admitted in other proceedings, they deny knowledge sufficient to respond to factual allegations that are plainly within their knowledge, and they propound affirmative defenses that have been repeatedly rejected by this Court as frivolous and without merit,” Kevin Wallace, senior enforcement counsel in James’s office, wrote.

Wallace asked New York Judge Arthur Engoron for a meeting as soon as possible to set a briefing schedule for the sanctions motion.

James filed the lawsuit in September alleging the former president and his businesses for years manipulated property values for investment and loan benefits, the culmination of her multiyear investigation.

She named the former president, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and a number of the family’s business entities as defendants and asked for $250 million in financial penalties.

Engoron earlier this month denied the Trumps’ motion to dismiss the lawsuit , requiring them to formally answer the complaint so the proceedings can move forward.

The Trumps filed their answers on Thursday, largely rejecting James’s allegations.

In Tuesday’s letter, Wallace contended they included false denials and ones that didn’t actually respond to the allegations.

Wallace in particular pushed back on how the Trumps repeatedly answered many allegations by taking issue with how James attributed them to the “Trump Organization.” The Trumps said no such legal entity exists, so James failed to properly specify who committed the conduct.

“It does not directly respond to the allegations in the Verified Complaint, and instead operates as a deflection that the Defendants use to avoid answering direct factual allegations,” Wallace responded.

The lawsuit is scheduled to head to trial in October.

The Hill has reached out to attorneys for the former president, his three children named in the suit and their businesses for comment.

A federal judge in Florida sanctioned the former president and his legal team more than $900,000 earlier this month for his case against Hillary Clinton. He issued a scathing opinion that described the lawsuit as “frivolous” and part of “a continuing pattern of misuse of the courts.”

In the days following, former President Trump dropped two lawsuits that he had filed against James. One sought to stop her civil investigation that ultimately sparked the fraud case, and the other looked to block her access to his personal trust as part of her case.

His battle with James is one of many sprawling legal fights involving the former president, which comes as he begins his 2024 campaign for the White House.

Manhattan’s district attorney is probing former President Trump for hush money his fixer paid to an adult-film star just before the 2016 presidential election and his family’s business practices.

The former president also faces federal investigations into the mishandling of records at Mar-a-Lago and efforts to block the 2020 transition of power. The Fulton County, Ga., district attorney is investigating his attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election result.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 84

Karen
3d ago

Trump will testify and plead the 5th. Straight out of Trump's mouth at one of his rallies (Only gangsters and criminals plead the 5th) So Trump, which one are you?

Reply(1)
33
Dragonwoman
3d ago

It's worse by the day. How can Republicans tolerate the ongoing criminality of this horrible man and claim that he's the best president ever. Something is seriously wrong with America.

Reply(1)
12
Carmen Y Cruz
3d ago

They lie under oath anyone else would be charged proceed accordingly. If Trump is convicted of a state crime, the president is not authorized to pardon him. He did say he was like Al CaponeHe needs to keep that mouth shut. And stop making the case for them.

Reply
10
Related
Law & Crime

Why Ex-Federal Prosecutor Believes Charging Donald Trump and His Allies with Racketeering in Georgia Could Be Risky

Listen to the full episode on Apple, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts, and subscribe!. When a Georgia prosecutor revealed “decisions are imminent” on whether to charge former President Donald Trump and others with 2020 election-related crimes, she appeared to many to suggest multiple indictments are forthcoming. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) urged a judge not to release a special grand jury’s report and charging recommendations, in part, to protect the fair trial rights of the accused.
GEORGIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Trump Ordered To Pay Hillary Clinton And Others $1 Million

A major ruling came down in court on Thursday, as former President Donald Trump and his attorney were both sanctioned by a District Court judge in Florida. The judge, U.S. District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks issued the sanctions due to a lawsuit Trump and his attorney, Alina Habba, filed against Hillary Clinton and dozens of other officials. Middlebrooks called the lawsuit "completely frivolous," according to Politico.
FLORIDA STATE
Anthony James

Donald Trump Gets Another Lawsuit - See The Crime He Allegedly Committed In Italy

The Durham Investigation, led by John Durham, was originally tasked with examining the origins of the Russia investigation and determining if there was any misconduct on the part of government officials. However, the recent revelation that the investigation expanded to include a criminal probe into Trump's financial dealings has raised eyebrows. This is because it seems to indicate that the investigation may have gone beyond its original scope and may have had a different objective altogether.
Anthony James

Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed

Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
GEORGIA STATE
Law & Crime

California Bar Slaps Trump Lawyer John Eastman with 11 Disciplinary Charges for ‘False’ Election Fraud Statements

The California bar slapped former President Donald Trump’s attorney John Eastman with nearly a dozen disciplinary charges for “false and misleading statements” alleging fraud in the 2020 election. The State Bar of California’s Chief Trial Counsel George Cardona intends to seek Eastman’s disbarment for alleged violations of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

‘Are you done?’ Attorney responds to Trump’s threats to sue rape accuser and lawyers during deposition

Donald Trump threatened to sue the lawyer representing the woman who has accused him of raping her in a department store in the 1990s during his deposition in a federal lawsuit accusing him of defamation, according to an unsealed transcript of his interview in the case.A federal judge has unsealed portions of the former president’s transcript from a taped deposition at his Mar-a-Lago compound in October of 2022 following E Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against him, revealing Mr Trump lashing out at his accuser as a “wack job”, “mentally sick” and a “nut job”.At issue in the transcript is a...
The Hill

The Hill

873K+
Followers
95K+
Post
623M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy