Read full article on original website
Related
Mikel Arteta fires warning to Arsenal after Everton defeat
Mikel Arteta had a stern message for Arsenal after their defeat to Everton.
Chelsea vs Fulham - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Chelsea vs Fulham in the Premier League, with TV & live stream details, team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Mikel Arteta explains Arsenal's decision to sign Jorginho from Chelsea
Mikel Arteta explains what Arsenal can expect from Jorginho after his move from Chelsea.
Carlo Ancelotti delivers huge Real Madrid fitness boost before Mallorca clash
Carlo Ancelotti delivers a positive fitness update for Real Madrid.
Graham Potter: January transfer window has changed Chelsea 'direction'
Graham Potter speaks on Chelsea's 2023 January transfer window and the arrival of Enzo Fernandez.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd want Valverde; Liverpool & Arsenal chase Chiesa
Friday's transfer rumours include Man Utd, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Federico Valverde, Federico Chiesa, Jude Bellingham & more.
Transfer rumours: Arsenal eye Hudson-Odoi; Man Utd's Tielemans bid
Thursday's transfer rumours, with updates on Callum Hudson-Odoi, Youri Tielemans, Jude Bellingham & more.
Gareth Taylor explains Vicky Losada's Man City exit
Gareth Taylor has explained that Vicky Losada's departure from Man City to Roma was due to the midfielder's desire for more game time.
Moises Caicedo's agent explains reasons for transfer request
Moises Caicedo's agent has explained what led to his transfer request.
Enzo Fernandez's Chelsea shirt number leaked
Enzo Fernandez's Chelsea shirt number is leaked after he concluded a British-record move to Stamford Bridge.
Benfica president lashes out at Enzo Fernandez over Chelsea transfer
Benfica's president has hit out at Enzo Fernandez over his move to Chelsea.
Chelsea prioritising Mason Mount contract extension after transfer window
Chelsea will focus on extending Mason Mount's contract now the transfer window is closed.
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Player ratings as Sean Dyche makes winning start as Toffees manager
Sean Dyche's first game in charge of Everton saw his new side beat Premier League leaders Arsenal 1-0 at Goodison Park.
Man City predicted lineup vs Tottenham - Premier League
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Tottenham in the Premier League.
RB Leipzig End Liverpool's Hopes of Early Naby Keita Move
RB Leipzig End Liverpool Hopes of Early Naby Keita Sale Despite Champions League Struggles
Arsenal win 'could be turning point' for 'talented' Everton
Everton defender James Tarkowski believes Saturday's shock win over Arsenal could be the spark they've been looking for in the Premier League relegation battle. The two-time England international headed home the only goal of the game as the Toffees beat the league leaders at Goodison Park - their first victory in any competition since October 22 - in Sean Dyche's first match in charge.
Man Utd 2-1 Crystal Palace: Player ratings as Red Devils win despite Casemiro red card
Manchester United picked up their first Premier League win since January 14 with a tense 2-1 victory at home to Crystal Palace.
Xavi prepares reward for Barcelona if they beat Sevilla
Barcelona manager Xavi has prepared a reward for his squad should they beat Sevilla in La Liga on Sunday.
90min
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0