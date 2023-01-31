BC-HKO--Prep Boys Hockey Poll
The Associated Press poll for Minnesota boys’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper and the Minnesota Hockey Coaches Association:
BOYS CLASS AA
TEAM WIN-LOSS-TIE LAST WEEK
1. Minnetonka 17-2-0 1
2. Edina 13-4-1 5
3. Wayzata 13-4-2 2
4. Andover 14-5-0 8
5. Benilde-St. Margaret’s 13-5-0 10
6. Chanhassen 17-2-0 3
7. Maple Grove 15-4-1 4
8. Rogers 12-3-3 7
9. St. Thomas Academy 15-5-0 12
10. Cretin-Derham Hall 13-6-1 6
11. White Bear Lake 13-4-0 9
12. Lakeville South 11-5-1 11
13. Champlin Park 14-5-0 14
14. Holy Family 13-5-0 13
15. Shakopee 12-5-0 15
16. Eastview 12-6-0 19
17. Centennial 10-6-1 18
18. Stillwater 10-4-3 16
19. Duluth East 12-6-1 17
20. Hill-Murray 9-8-1 NR
Other schools receiving votes:
Roseville, Roseau, Gentry Academy, Prior Lake, Blake, Lakeville North, Hastings, Woodbury, Moorhead, Grand Rapids.
BOYS CLASS A
TEAM WIN-LOSS-TIE LAST WEEK
1. Warroad 18-0-0 1
2. Hermantown 15-2-1 2
3. Orono 16-2-0 3
4. Mahtomedi 11-6-0 4
5. East Grand Forks 12-6-0 5
6. Northfield 15-4-0 6
7. Detroit Lakes 13-4-1 7
8. Hibbing-Chisholm 13-6-1 8
9. Two Rivers 15-4-1 10
10. Delano 10-8-0 11
11. Rock Ridge 12-5-1 9
12. St. Cloud Cathedral 11-7-0 18
13. New Ulm 16-2-1 13
14. Minneapolis 10-6-2 15
15. Fergus Falls 9-7-1 12
16. Little Falls 11-7-1 NR
17. Luverne 11-6-1 14
18. Providence Academy 10-8-0 NR
19. New Prague 10-6-1 16
20. Duluth Denfeld 10-10-1 17
Other teams receiving votes:
Kittson County Central, Monticello, Thief River Falls, Albert Lea, Waconia, Dodge County, Wadena/Deer Creek.
