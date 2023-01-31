ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Summit Bank Announces Jamie Moffitt Has Joined the Board of Directors

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XGbrT_0kXlyFoG00

EUGENE, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023--

Craig Wanichek, president and chief executive officer of Summit Bank (OTC Pink: SBKO), announced today that Jamie Moffitt, senior vice president for finance and administration and chief financial officer of the University of Oregon (UO), is joining the Board of Directors of Summit Bank. Moffitt steps in for Ann Marie Mehlum, founding President and CEO of Summit Bank and member of the Summit Bank Board of Directors since 2017.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131006050/en/

Jamie Moffitt joins Board of Directors for Summit Bank. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Mehlum is retiring off the board in April, 2023. “As a director and founding chief executive officer of Summit Bank, Ann Marie brought an enormous amount of institutional knowledge, outstanding leadership and banking expertise to our team,” said Paul Weinhold, the chairman of the board of Summit Bank. “She will forever be a highly respected member of our executive management team and a valued advisor on operating and strategic issues. Her experience in commercial lending, community banking, and most recently, federal agency administration, helped strengthen the leadership of Summit Bank’s exceptional board.”

Moffitt brings years of corporate experience to the Summit Bank Board of Directors. According to Weinhold, Jamie’s experience as a visionary at the University of Oregon managing a broad range of units such as budget and resource planning, business affairs, campus planning, facilities management, human resources, and safety and risk services, will bring a tremendous amount of insight to our business-focused board of directors. Jamie is an ideal fit for Summit Bank and will provide us with sound financial oversight as we continue to grow.”

Moffitt earned her Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Harvard, her Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy focusing on international business from The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy and her juris doctor from Harvard Law School. While in school, she was the training director for the Harvard Mediation Program and helped teach classes with the Harvard Negotiation Project. She was also a founding member and the deputy editor-in-chief of the Harvard Negotiation Law Review . Moffitt has published multiple articles on negotiation, mediation and mergers and acquisitions.

Before being appointed as chief financial officer of the UO in January 2012, Moffitt was the University’s executive senior associate athletic director for finance and administration from May, 2010 to December, 2011. In this role, she managed finances, human resources, contracts and facilities for the athletic department.

Before coming to the UO, Jamie spent seven years working in the private sector. She began her career working as a consultant with McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm. At McKinsey, her engagements mainly focused on strategic planning and merger and acquisition projects for Fortune 500 companies. She then moved to the role of vice president of strategy and professional services for Beachfire, a venture capital-backed software company providing negotiation applications to the financial services sector.

About Summit Bank

Summit Bank Group Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Summit Bank, is a leading independent community bank providing outstanding service to professionals and businesses within various industries including manufacturing, healthcare, public entities, and nonprofits. With offices in Eugene, Central Oregon, and downtown Portland, Summit Bank specializes in high-touch personal banking and local decision making. Summit Bank Group Inc. is quoted on the NASDAQ Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board as SBKO. In 2021, Summit Bank was named the Top Small Business Administration (SBA) Community Bank Lender in the State of Oregon and, for the past three years, has been named to Oregon Business Magazine’s Top 100 Best Places to Work.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131006050/en/

Craig Wanichek, President & Chief Executive Officer 541-684-7500

KEYWORD: OREGON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE

SOURCE: Summit Bank

PUB: 01/31/2023 03:30 PM/DISC: 01/31/2023 03:31 PM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oregoncapitalinsider.com

Gov. Kotek's budget omits $60 million project at OSU-Cascades

Gov. Tina Kotek’s proposed 2023-25 budget does not include capital construction funds for OSU-Cascades’ proposed $60 million health and recreation center. The governor's recommended budget, released Tuesday, is a 475-page proposal for how to raise and spend money in Oregon for the two-year budget cycle that begins on July 1.
BEND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money

More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

4J meeting turns tense prior to celebration of Sheldon H.S. volleyball team

EUGENE, Ore. -- Several members of the 4J community are frustrated with how the celebration of Sheldon High School’s State Champion volleyball team turned out. During the most recent 4J school board meeting, a tense exchange between several of the board members broke out, prior to the team being honored.
EUGENE, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Millersburg ‘land swap’ brings development questions to fore

More than 50 people attended a land use hearing held Tuesday, Jan. 24, before the Linn County Board of Commissioners at the Linn County Expo Center in Albany. The issue involved a comprehensive plan map amendment sought by the city of Millersburg to remove 167.46 acres from its urban growth boundary and replace it with 162.89. Approval would affect five properties.
LINN COUNTY, OR
kpic

Local breakfast chain feeling the impact of egg price increases

EUGENE, Ore. — If you have been grocery shopping lately, you may have noticed eggs are either more expensive, or aren't on the shelves at all. Local breakfast chain Brails is feeling the impact as supplies shrink and prices skyrocket. Owner Brian Sung usually orders 600 dozen eggs per...
EUGENE, OR
yachatsnews.com

Lincoln County commissioners finish work on vacation rental limits, drastically — but gradually — cutting back licenses

NEWPORT — With little discussion, Lincoln County commissioners Wednesday approved an order limiting the number of vacation rental licenses it set last week, bookending seven years of deliberation. Chair Kaety Jacobson noted prior to the unanimous vote that although commissioners used a percentage of tax lots to derive the...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
Thrillist

Alaska Airlines Just Added 3 New Nonstop Flights for 2023 Travel

Alaska Airlines is adding three new nonstop routes flying out of San Diego, the airline announced Monday. The new flights will be daily and connect San Diego to Washington, DC, Oregon, and Tampa. The DC and Oregon routes will begin on June 15, and the Tampa route will begin October.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kezi.com

Eugene woman looking for items from an auctioned storage unit

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A local woman is asking for the public’s help in tracking down some irreplaceable items from a storage unit she lost access to. Stephanie McCreary had a storage unit at the Main Street Mini-Storage in Springfield. A few months ago, she fell onto hard times and, only being able to meet her family’s basic needs, she fell behind on payments for the unit.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

COVID-19 is a preventable disease that should be---prevented

With the Biden administration’s announcement that it will end federal COVID-19 emergency declarations in May, public health agencies everywhere are taking stock. COVID is still very much among us. Last month, more than 15,300 Oregonians were sickened and 92 people died. Lane County Public Health continues to take stock....
LANE COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State mailbag: Omar Speights and NIL deals, 2023 football leaders, Chance Nolan?

Readers ask and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel responds: this week’s Oregon State mailbag Q and A: Here goes:. I would love to hear if there was anything from (Dam Nation, Giant Killers collectives) that went into retaining Omar Speights? I know that its water under the bridge, but I’m just curious if they made a play to keep him or not? Wish he was here obviously, but good on him for getting paid, I just wonder if we could have or tried to keep him, and he got a bigger bag from the Bayou brats. – Justin L.
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Another anti-Semitic act occurs in the Thurston community

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The community of Thurston is again seeing anti-semitic bags on their streets and sidewalks, making it a second occurrence in less than a month. The bags are filled with corn as a means to weigh them down and contain fliers with anti-semitic messages. Local Thurston resident Andy said that there are different types of contents in each bag, but are all equally shocking and inappropriate.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
yachatsnews.com

Faced with abandoned RVs and travel trailers littering rural roads and forests, Lincoln County launches $500,000 removal program

The massive fifth-wheel camper has been parked on Dick’s Fork Road between Yachats and Waldport since July, when the U.S. Forest Service posted it for removal. On Oct. 12, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy posted a removal notice on an abandoned travel trailer parked along U.S. Highway 101 overlooking Alsea Bay in Waldport. Two days later the Oregon Department of Transportation did the same thing.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Investigation underway after small structure fire in vacant Eugene building

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene-Springfield Fire Department is investigating after a fire was reported late Wednesday morning at a commercial structure located at 4540 Commerce Street in Eugene. "This was a small fire that created heavy smoke in a vacant building, no injuries," Eugene-Springfield Fire said in an email...
EUGENE, OR
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
633K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy