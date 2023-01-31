ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

BC-HKO--Prep Girls Hockey Poll

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

The Associated Press polls for Minnesota girls’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper. First-place votes are in parentheses:

Class AA

TEAM RECORD LAST WEEK

1. Minnetonka 19-2-0 1

2. Hill-Murray 18-2-1 2

3. Andover 19-3-0 5

4. Gentry Academy 18-2-0 3

5. Edina 17-4-1 4

6. Maple Grove 16-5-1 7

7. Stillwater 18-4-0 9

8. Holy Family 17-5-1 6

9. Centennial/Spring Lake Park 16-5-1 8

10. Lakeville South 19-4-0 10

11. Benilde-St. Margaret’s 13-6-2 12

12. Moorhead 15-7-0 11

13. Apple Valley 17-5-1 14

14. Lakeville North 16-7-0 13

15. Roseville/Mahtomedi 16-7-1 15

16. Northfield 16-6-0 17

17. Grand Rapids/Greenway 13-11-0 16

18. North Wright County 10-10-1 18

19. Rogers 12-9-1 20

20. Blake 11-11-0 19

Other Teams Receiving Votes:

Owatonna, Duluth, Woodbury, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids, Brainerd/Little Falls, East Ridge, Roseau, Bemidji, Alexandria, Shakopee, Grand Rapids/Greenway.

Class A

TEAM RECORD LAST WEEK

1. Warroad 20-3-1 1

2. Academy of Holy Angels 19-3-1 2

3. Proctor/Hermantown 16-6-2 3

4. Simley 19-4-1 4

5. Orono 15-3-4 5

6. South St. Paul 19-5-1 6

7. Fergus Falls 18-4-1 10

8. Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian 16-7-0 9

9. Luverne 16-6-0 7

10. Duluth Marshall 16-6-1 11

11. Crookston 15-5-2 12

12. Dodge County 14-7-1 8

13. Mankato East 15-6-0 13

14. Albert Lea 14-7-1 14

15. Rock Ridge 13-10-0 19

16. Delano/Rockford 11-8-1 15

17. Litchfield-Dassel/Cokato 10-9-3 17

18. New Ulm 15-8-1 20

19. Willmar 12-8-1 18

20. Moose Lake Area 11-9-2 16

Others Receiving Votes:

Two Rivers/St. Paul, Chisago Lakes Area, Hutchinson, Minneapolis, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Waseca.

