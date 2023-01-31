Read full article on original website
Man accused of felony DWI charges in Oneida County: NYSP
TRENTON- A man from western New York is faced with numerous DWI accusations, including felonies, following a traffic stop Thursday evening in Oneida County. Brian A. Jagodzinski, 61, of Buffalo, NY was arrested shortly before 9:00 p.m. by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with one felony count each of DWI (previous conviction within ten-years); operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC w/a prior offense); aggravated unlicensed operation in the first-degree; and one misdemeanor count of using a vehicle (w/out an interlock device).
Local Superintendent steps in as driver due to shortage
CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Central Square Superintendent, Tom Colabufo, has been driving the school’s hockey players to practice since November 2022 due to a sub-driver shortage. Colabufo drives a van with five hockey players to Fulton and back three to four times a week. “We have a shortage of...
Hammond man allegedly struck woman’s head with rock
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A Hammond man is being held in the St. Lawrence County Jail after allegedly biting a woman and striking her head with a rock. Gouverneur police arrested 32-year-old Shannon Boprey last week. According to police, Boprey was involved in a domestic dispute in the parking...
DEC police bust Upstate NY poacher, rescue two raptors and an opossum
Acting on a tip, a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation police officer last month found blood stains and a gut pile in a wooded area near the home of a hunter in Ogdensburg. The hunter was known to ECOs from previous complaints of deer jacking at night. A...
Oswego man facing up to 22 years in prison for Attempted Murder
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego man is facing up to 22 years in prison for Attempted Murder back in June 2021, according to the Oswego County District Attorney’s Office. Marcus Miller of Oswego appeared before the Honorable Karen Brandt Brown for sentencing after a trial jury convicted...
Troopers: 500 bags of heroin seized in traffic stop
OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man allegedly had 500 bags of heroin when state police pulled him over in the St. Lawrence County town of Oswegatchie. Troopers say 26-year-old Jesse Outley also had quantities of acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride pills when they stopped him on State Route 37 on Wednesday.
Man airlifted to hospital after Warrensburg crash
A man from Black River in Jefferson County was airlifted to the hospital early Thursday morning, after crashing into a utility pole on Route 9 in Warrensburg. The call came in around 4 a.m. Thursday, said investigators. Ryan Lancto, 36, was travelling north when he veered into the southbound lane...
Nurses picket outside Watertown’s hospital over ‘understaffing crisis’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carrying signs like “Some Cuts Don’t Heal” and “More Nurses = Better Care,” members of the New York State Nurses Association at Samaritan Medical Center held an informational picket in front of the hospital Thursday. The nurses want to raise...
13 people hurt in multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 81
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - At least 12 vehicles, including 4 tractor trailers, were involved in a pileup on Interstate 81 Wednesday afternoon. Town of Watertown Fire Chief David Johnston told 7 News it appears a tractor-trailer jackknifed in the southbound lane between the Arsenal Street (Exit 45) and Watertown Center (Exit 44) exits at around 1:20 p.m.
Oneida County opens up office building as warming center for residents through Feb. 6
ONEIDA, N.Y. — The Oneida County Office Building will serve as an evening warming center through Feb. 6. The Oneida County Office of Family and Community Services (DFCS) has set the warming center up as a seating area on the first floor of the County Office Building, which is located at 800 Park Avenue in Utica.
Report on Oswego County DSS turns up known issues with staffing, large caseloads
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. — The Bonadio Group points to short staffing, retention and overflowing caseloads in their newly-released report on the Oswego County Department of Social Services. Those, plus other factors, they say, are making it difficult to carry out what's required to investigate and monitor cases of abuse properly.
White rabbit Pippi is Oswego County Humane Society's pet of the week!
OSWEGO, N.Y. — OSWEGO, N.Y. — Pippi is Oswego County Humane Society’s Pet of the Week. Pippi is a female lop eared rabbit who is about two years old. This sweet bun has been well-socialized with people and is endlessly curious wherever she goes. Other animals available...
Sci-Tech Center’s building condemned
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown has condemned the building owned by the Sci-Tech Center of Northern New York. The museum’s closure could last several months. The Stone Street location’s basement filled up with 3 feet of water, says executive director Steve Karon, adding to other...
National office supply store to close its last CNY location
Cicero, N.Y. – OfficeMax/Office Depot plans to close its Cicero retail office supply store at the end of March, store officials said. The location at 5671 E. Circle Drive is the last OfficeMax/Office Depot in the Central New York area. Officials at the store said they didn’t know why the location is closing. Store officials said they don’t have an exact closing date yet.
Oswego County Habitat For Humanity Completes Work on Liberty St. Home Featured
With the help of volunteers, local companies and unions, and the sweat equity of future homeowners, Oswego County Habitat for Humanity, (OCHFH), recently completed renovations to a home at 21 Liberty St., for the Tunaley family in Oswego, said Samuel Raponi, OCHFH executive director. The extensive renovations included new insulation,...
UPDATED: State Police seek public assistance with identifying an individual captured on surveillance video
Troopers have identified the individual in the photo. The investigation is continuing. State Police in Adams is attempting to identify an individual captured on surveillance video regarding an investigation into a forcible touching complaint in the town of Watertown. If anyone recognizes the individual in the photo, they are asked...
Lake effect snow warning in effect for parts of Jefferson, Lewis counties
NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A lake effect snow warning is in effect until 6 a.m. on Thursday for the Eastern Lake Ontario Region. Heave lake effect snow is expected with accumulations of up to 10 inches. The most snowfall is expected in south-central Jefferson and western Lewis counties.
North Syracuse plans to demolish dilapidated home
VILLAGE OF NORTH SYRACUSE – For the second time, the village of North Syracuse has initiated demolition proceedings for a dilapidated home on Grove Street. The home, at 118 Grove St., has no roof and has gone from being an eyesore to a safety issue, Mayor Gary Butterfield said at the village board of trustees meeting on Jan. 26. A building permit that was issued for repairs on the property expired at the end of 2022.
UPDATE: Sheriff's Office says man was killed after his snowmobile left the trail, struck a tree on Tug Hill
WEST TURIN- Local authorities investigated the scene of a snowmobile accident on Tug Hill Thursday evening that killed a man from near the Mohawk Valley area, officials are saying. This latest development is an update to an original story we had earlier today. It happened shortly before midnight on North...
Staying warm and safe during extreme cold
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service says extreme cold is on the way. The wind chill could be 30 to 40 degrees below zero. It’s a major concern for first responders. “We want to make sure that everybody stays warm. Everything stays covered up, any exposed...
