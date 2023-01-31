JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn appoints new area general manager

JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa is welcoming Leo Percopo to the role of area general manager at the 453-room landmark resort set on 125 acres of Sonoran Desert terrain in Paradise Valley.

With his new role, Percopo will oversee the resort along with the rest of the full-service Marriott hotels in Arizona.

Originally opened on Dec. 15, 1936 by entrepreneur Jack Stewart, JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa is a longtime destination of the Marriott family who has vacationed there since the 1940s, a press release stated. In 1967, Marriott Hotel Corporation acquired the inn, making it the first resort in the company’s portfolio.

According to the release, the team is proud to have Percopo lead the resort as it celebrates its 86th anniversary in the desert where travelers from all over the world come to find peace and serenity.

As a leader with more than 30 years of luxury hospitality experience, Percopo is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the resort. This includes the property’s seven restaurants and lounges, The Spa at Camelback Inn, Camelback Golf Club and more than 127,000 square feet of gathering spaces.

Prior to joining the team, Percopo spent 17 years with Starwood Hotels & Resorts where he held key leadership positions including resort manager at The Phoenician and general manager at Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, which he led through its opening in 2020. Percopo was a key member of the brand’s eastern region leadership team and spearheaded the roll-out of Alternative Work Arrangement in an effort to drive work-life balance, leadership retention and attract new talent.

Most recently, Percopo served as vice president of operations and area managing director for Omni Hotels & Resorts where he oversaw 26 hotels and resorts with revenues exceeding $1 billion.

Percopo earned his bachelor’s degree from Widener University in Chester, Penn.

For more information about JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa, visit www.camelbackinn.com.