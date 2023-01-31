ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball: Ponte Vedra, Episcopal, Ribault move up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 31. The girls Super 6 rankings are published Tuesday. Super 6 boys basketball rankings. Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification. 1. (1) Providence (23-1, Class 3A) Notable...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

UNF professor says corporate landlords to blame for affordable rental housing crisis in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rental prices are rapidly increasing in Duval County, making it tough for renters to find affordable housing in Jacksonville. Professor of Sociology at the University of North Florida, Dr. David Jaffee, started the Jax Rental Housing Project last year. He said institutional investors are to blame for the rental housing crisis in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WEAR

Former Gators commit Marcus Stokes signs with University of West Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Florida high school quarterback and Elite 11 finalist signed with the University of West Florida Wednesday. Despite controversy that led to the University of Florida revoking his scholarship, standout high school quarterback Marcus Stokes has found a new home amongst the Argos. Stokes, a standout quarterback...
PENSACOLA, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Thunderbird Hotel demolition approved along Arlington Expressway

With two permits issued Feb. 2, ownership of the closed and crumbling 59-year-old Bethelite property, originally the Thunderbird Motor Hotel and Dinner Theatre, can demolish the property along the Arlington Expressway. KLT Construction Inc. of Jacksonville Beach is the contractor for the demolition at 5865 Arlington Expressway. The two permits...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Lockdown at Mandarin Middle School lifted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mandarin Middle School was placed on lockdown while police investigate reports of a threat on Thursday afternoon. "Hello Mandarin Middle School families, this is Duval County Public Schools calling. First, we want to assure you that all students and staff are safe. Again, all student and staff are safe. However, the campus is currently on lockdown due to a report that a student may be in possession of a firearm. Police and other staff are investigating this report now. We remind you that when a school is on lockdown, no one is allowed to enter or leave the school, so please do not come to the school at this time. We will continue to keep you informed as additional information become available. Thank you, and again, please stand by for updates as information becomes available. Goodbye."
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mayo Clinic in Florida adding 210-acre North Campus

Mayo Clinic in Florida, which opened 37 years ago in South Jacksonville, is adding a 210-acre North Campus to its San Pablo Road property. That expands its 392-acre medical center property to 602 acres. A master development plan dated Oct. 27, 2022, shows that Mayo still has land available for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

More warmth is likely ahead for February

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – It has been a very warm start to 2023, and that warmth is likely to continue heading into February. January has already featured warm temps. The all-time January record high in Jacksonville was set last month, with a high of 87 set on January 30.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

