ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Order aims to reduce wait times for professional licensing

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Josh Shapiro has signed an executive order aimed at reducing long wait times for professional applicants seeking to enter their fields in Pennsylvania.

Under the order signed Tuesday, state agencies will be held to firm timelines to review license applications or repay applicants for the costs of fees. The measure is aimed at getting frontline workers like teachers and nurses into the field faster and lowering barriers for small business owners such as barbers and cosmetologists.

“Pennsylvania, like many other states, is facing a critical labor shortage among frontline workers, from nurses to teachers,” the Democratic governor said during a news conference. “At a time when we need every qualified nurse and hospital worker on the job, we cannot have nurses kept off the job because of paperwork delays.”

Agencies throughout the state will have 90 days to review all licenses, certificates and permits and submit recommendations for timelines to the governor’s office. Once reviewed, the governor’s office plans to develop processing times. If an agency misses its deadline, the applicant is reimbursed for the fees, Shapiro said.

Shapiro said that timelines and terms of reimbursement will be published and available to the public following the review process.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Disney World unions vote down offer covering 45,000 workers

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Union members voted down a contract proposal covering tens of thousands of Walt Disney World service workers, saying it didn’t go far enough toward helping employees face cost-of-living hikes in housing and other expenses in central Florida. The unions said that 13,650 out of 14,263 members who voted on the contract on Friday rejected the proposal from Disney, sending negotiators back to the bargaining table for another round of talks that have been ongoing since August. The contract covers around 45,000 service workers at the Disney theme park resort outside Orlando. Disney World service workers who...
ORLANDO, FL
The Associated Press

50-car train derailment causes big fire, evacuations in Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — A train derailment and resulting large fire prompted an evacuation order and a declaration of a state of emergency in an Ohio village near the Pennsylvania state line on Friday night, covering the area in billows of smoke lit orange by the flames below. About 50 cars derailed in East Palestine as a train was carrying a variety of freight from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania, rail operator Norfolk Southern said in a statement Saturday. There was no immediate information about what caused the derailment. No injuries were reported. Mayor Trent Conaway of the village of East Palestine declared a state of emergency, citing a “train derailment with hazardous materials.” Norfolk Southern said the train was carrying more than 100 cars, 20 of which were classified as carrying hazardous materials, defined as cargo that could pose any kind of danger “including flammables, combustibles, or environmental risks.” The National Transportation Safety Board said Saturday that it was “launching a go-team to investigate” the derailment, and board member Michael Graham would “serve as spokesperson on scene.”
EAST PALESTINE, OH
The Associated Press

Oklahoma AG apologizes for cabinet secretary's indictment

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s new attorney general has apologized to one of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s former cabinet secretaries for his criminal indictment in 2020 by a previous attorney general, saying he believes the secretary “committed no wrongdoing.” Attorney General Gentner Drummond sent the letter Wednesday to David Ostrowe, Stitt’s former secretary of digital transformation and technology. In it, he wrote that former Attorney General Mike Hunter failed to avoid the appearance of impropriety and should have disqualified himself from involvement in the investigation. “I sincerely apologize to you on behalf of the State of Oklahoma,” Drummond wrote. “Further, I have instructed my office to convert the dismissal of this matter into a dismissal with prejudice.” A dismissal with prejudice means a permanent dismissal of a case that will not be refiled against the defendant on the same grounds.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Associated Press

Missing Florida Lyft driver's car found with slaying suspect

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The car owned by a missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver was found in North Carolina and the man who was driving it is wanted in connection with a homicide last week in southwest Florida, authorities said Friday. Lyft driver Gary Levin hasn’t been heard from since Monday, when his family says he picked up a customer in Delray Beach, Florida. His red 2022 Kia Stinger was spotted in Miami that day, and then in a rural area north of Lake Okeechobee and later in north Florida, officials said. The vehicle was seen Thursday evening in North Carolina after the U.S. Marshal’s regional task force asked authorities to be on the lookout. Matthew Flores was arrested following a police chase through three counties, Rutherford County, North Carolina Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg told The Associated Press. Ellenburg said North Carolina state troopers used stop sticks to halt the vehicle in Ellenboro. The sheriff said Flores fled briefly on foot before he was apprehended and taken to a hospital for an evaluation. He was later booked into the county jail, and the vehicle was taken to a secure location, the sheriff said.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
The Associated Press

Baker has 23, Fresno State beats UNLV 82-79

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jemarl Baker Jr.’s 23 points helped Fresno State defeat UNLV 82-79 on Friday. Baker was 6 of 12 shooting, including 4 for 5 from distance, and went 7 for 10 from the line for the Bulldogs (8-14, 4-7 Mountain West Conference). Isaiah Hill scored 22 points, going 8 of 13 (4 for 6 from distance). Isaih Moore shot 3 of 5 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds.
FRESNO, CA
The Associated Press

Caddie for amateur at Pebble Beach collapses during tourney

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The caddie for an amateur in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am collapsed on the 11th fairway Friday, and CPR was performed on him until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital. In a tournament known for its easy vibe with celebrities and scenery, the final three hours at Pebble Beach took on a somber tone, particularly those on and around the 11th hole when the caddie fell over. The PGA Tour did not release his name. Early reports were the caddie’s condition was improving. He was working for Pebble Beach businessman Geoff Couch, who did not return to finish the round. “I turn around and he’s on the ground and I ran over to him and turned him over,” said country singer Lukas Nelson, the other amateur in the group. “And he didn’t have a lot of color in him. Luckily, there was a police officer on the sideline. He knew CPR so he came in and effectively saved his life.”
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
633K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy