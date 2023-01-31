Ether nears $1,600, and FTX sues Voyager to claw back 2022 loan payments: CNBC Crypto World

Read full article on original website
Why the big banks created Zelle
Competition among peer-to-peer payment apps like Venmo, PayPal, Cash App and Zelle have been heating up for the past 10 years. The big banks tried to compete in the space when PayPal first came on the scene 25 years ago, but their business models failed. Now, Zelle, a seven-bank platform, is outpacing its rivals in average transaction value. But a rise in reported fraud activity recently got the attention of Congress, with allegations that the banks aren't supporting those affected customers.
Gold slips from nine-month peak as dollar regains lost ground
Gold prices slipped nearly 2% as the dollar rebounded and some investors locked in profits after bullion scaled a nine-month peak on dovish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Spot gold dipped 1.91% to $1,9153.09 per ounce, having hit its highest since April 2022 earlier in the session. U.S....
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Apple, Amazon, Ford and more
Here are the notable stocks making moves after hours on Thursday, Feb. 2. — The consumer tech stock tumbled 4% in extended trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fiscal first quarter. The company reported $1.88 in earnings per share on $117.15 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting $1.94 in earnings per share and $121.10 billion of revenue. Sales were down 5% year over year.
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Friday: Jobs way up, stocks down, tech tough
1. Blowout jobs report ... nonfarm payrolls 517,000 in January versus 187,000 estimate ... sends bond yields back up. Yields shouldn't have come down in the first place after this week's Fed quarter-point interest rate hike and post-meeting commentary. People who thought the Fed should be thinking about when to cut rates are crazy. Rates need to go higher until labor slows. The.
Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023: Cramer says don't sell this surging portfolio holding
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they are not buying the notion the Federal Reserve is ready to ease their fight against inflation. Jim says now is not the time to sell one particular stock despite spiking after its earnings call and shares his outlook on three names in the Charitable Trust that are taking a hit after their recent reports. Jim also shares one stock he thinks you should buy right now.
Charlie Munger says the U.S. should follow in China's footsteps and ban cryptocurrencies
Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger urged the U.S. government to ban cryptocurrencies, as China has done. "A cryptocurrency is not a currency, not a commodity, and not a security," the 99-year-old Munger said in an op-ed published in The Wall Street Journal Thursday. Munger and his business partner Warren...
Meta shares surge on better-than-expected revenue
CNBC's Julia Boorstin joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to report on Meta's earnings report. CNBC contributor Stephanie Link reacts to the earnings report.
February Monthly Meeting: Cramer describes how to change your mindset for this new bull market
The most important thing about navigating a bull market is to first know you're in one. And then, you still need to buy quality stocks. "Bull markets are not licenses to buy anything," Jim Cramer said Saturday during the Club's February "Monthly Meeting" live from Miami. "In a bull market,...
Here's a rapid-fire update on six Club stocks moving Friday on earnings
Following the busiest earnings day of the season, Jim Cramer on Friday offered his updated thinking on the six Club holdings that issued quarterly reports after Thursday's close. Here's a recap of what he said during the "Morning Meeting," which is exclusive for Investing Club members.
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Meta, Align Technology, e.l.f. Beauty and more
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hour trading. — Shares of the orthodontics company gained 14% after the company beat analysts' estimates in its latest quarter. Align posted quarterly earnings of $1.73 per share on revenue of $902 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv anticipated per-share earnings of $1.56 and revenue of $893 million. The company also announced it will repurchase up to $1 billion of its common stock over the next three years.
Kind Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky made a $220 million mistake—it turned his startup into a $5 billion company
This story is part of CNBC Make It's The Moment series, where highly successful people reveal the critical moment that changed the trajectory of their lives and careers, discussing what drove them to make the leap into the unknown. The first time Daniel Lubetzky accepted significant investment money for Kind...
Cramer’s week ahead: Take advantage of the bull market by selling some shares
CNBC’s Jim Cramer advised investors to ring the register on some of their positions to take advantage of the bull market. Cramer also reviewed next week’s slate of earnings, which include Disney, Tyson Foods, PepsiCo and more. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to ring the register...
Nearly 2,000 CEOs think their companies won't be able to make money in 10 years, survey says
A large number of CEOs from around the world think their companies are in trouble — and they appear ready to do something about it. Nearly 2,000 CEOs recently polled by accounting and consulting firm PwC say their company won't be "economically viable" within the next decade, without changing its current path. That's almost 40% of the total number of CEOs surveyed across 105 countries for PwC's annual global CEO survey.
Jim Cramer says investors need to have conviction and take advantage of ‘mistaken selling’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors to block out the market bears, and use their missteps to bolster their own portfolios. "Their mistaken selling creates opportunities for you to buy the dips. You need to have conviction that the sellers are wrong and you're right. You need to believe in your view, not the view the tape gives you — that the bears give you," he said.
How Zelle is different from Venmo, PayPal and CashApp
Zelle is owned and operated by Early Warning Services, LLC, which is co-owned by seven of the nation's big banks. The payment app launched in 2017 as competition in the peer-to-peer space began heating up with PayPal's Venmo and Block's Cash App. More than half of smartphone users in the...
Is now a good time to buy a house? Ask yourself these 6 questions
If you're considering buying a home, you might be wondering if this is a good time to take the plunge — or how you even define a "good time" when it comes to today's market. After the whirlwind of activity that defined the housing market during the early years of the pandemic, things have calmed down. Mortgage rates have increased significantly since then (and have only now begun to come down), creating an affordability problem and helping slow down demand — which in turn might have given homebuyers some of their negotiation power back.
Apple telegraphed that things are getting better after a tough quarter — here's how to interpret its remarks
Apple hasn't provided guidance since the start of the pandemic. But its directional insights — or "color," as Apple CEO Tim Cook calls it — allow analysts covering the stock to get a sense of how the company is doing and update their models. Apple reported a tough...
World's biggest pension fund posts loss in longest losing streak in two decades
Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund reported a fourth consecutive quarterly loss, totaling 1.85 trillion yen ($14.3 billion). It takes the world's biggest pension fund's losses for the first three quarters of the fiscal year to 3.71%, or 7.32 trillion yen. Its loss over the first three months of 2022 was...
Cloud leaders Amazon, Google and Microsoft show the once-booming market is cooling down
The top three U.S. cloud infrastructure providers showed in their fourth-quarter results that businesses are looking for ways to trim cloud costs. The cost-cutting trend could stick around for at least another two quarters, Amazon's finance chief said. As growth in traditional tech equipment and software slowed to a trickle...
Jim Cramer says strong January jobs report shows the economy can handle more rate hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer said that the January jobs report shows that the economy will remain resilient, despite the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes. The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January, crushing the Dow Jones estimate of a 187,000 gain. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that the January jobs...
