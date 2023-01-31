ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Chase Elliott 2023 Car: Hooters (Photos)

The 2023 NASCAR season is set to begin. The season opens this week with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. View the 2023 Chase Elliott paint scheme below. Paint schemes are being released across the board ahead of the new season. Hendrick Motorsports became the latest as they’ve launching an updated Hooters car for Chase Elliott.
2023 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum NASCAR Odds, Time, and Prediction

Since 1979, Busch Light Clash has been the curtain-raiser to the new NASCAR campaign. Initially, the event used to take place at Daytona International Speedway before moving to Los Angeles – the 2023 Busch Light Clash is staged at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Such, it’s a great way to...
NASCAR driver injured and brother killed in Mexico wreck

A Nascar driver was injured and his younger brother was killed in a car crash in Mexico. Max Gutiérrez, 20, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the collision with a pickup truck but Federico Gutiérrez, 17, passed away. The older brother was airlifted to a hospital in Mexico City after the incident on Sunday, according to Nascar.com. The older brother competed in four Nascar Craftsman Truck Series races last year, driving for AM Racing. He has raced in the ARCA Menards Series multiple times. In 2021, he won the ARCA Menards Series East race at New Smyrna Speedway in Florida. Federico...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Is Ford in Serious Trouble?

Ford Motor Co. has seen its ups and down over the past year. It has had many recalls and low sales months. But does that mean the American company is in hot water? The post Is Ford in Serious Trouble? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Breaking: NASCAR Announces Significant Penalty Decision

On Tuesday, NASCAR announced that drivers will not be allowed to run against the wall to gain speed. That's a move Ross Chastain used during the Martinsville Cup playoff race in 2022.  NASCAR said there will be a time penalty for those who use the "Chastain move" at any and all ...
NASCAR increases penalty for altercations ahead of 2023 season

Here are the updated lines in the NASCAR rule book regarding fighting and more. In October, Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson made contact off turn four. Wallace then retaliated, turning left into Larson’s right rear quarter panel. Video: Bubba Wallace attacks Kyle Larson at Las Vegas. Both cars were...
Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver

Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
Gold Medalist Skier Dies at 31

Tragedy has struck the international world of competitive skiing after the tragic death of a former world champion in freestyle skiing over the weekend at the young age of 31. World champion Kyle Smaine's family announced Monday that he was one of two men that were killed over the weekend following an avalanche in Japan. Smaine, who won gold at the 2015 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships in halfpipe, was reportedly skiing with several others when they were swept away by the snow.
Racing on TV, February 4-5

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted. Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay. A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune...
NASCAR Won’t Let Rain Ruin Its Oval-Racing Fun Anymore

Is there anything worse than a rain delay in sport? It’s so disappointing when a soccer match is abandoned because the referee decides the pitch is too waterlogged. Or in tennis, there’s nothing like the sight of a grounds team rushing onto the court to cover it over and shield it from the deluge. Now, NASCAR is looking to put a stop to similar delays of its own with a new wet weather pack that could be used at some races on the calendar.
